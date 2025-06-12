Marco Jansen removes Marnus Labuschagne again for 22 as South Africa fightback in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

South African pacer Marco Jansen dismissed Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne for 22 on Day 2 of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The match is being played at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The right-hander fell while trying to go for a drive from a full ball delivered by Jansen from around the wicket. Kyle Verreynne completed the catch behind the wickets.

It was the second time in the match that the left-arm seamer had removed Labuschagne. The dismissal further helped South Africa claw back into the match after Kagiso Rabada had dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green cheaply in the second innings.

South Africa were dismissed for 138 in their first innings with Pat Cummins taking figures of 6/28. It gave Australia a lead of 74 runs and a chance to put themselves in the ascendancy in the summit clash.

Lungi Ngidi dismisses Steve Smith to put South Africa on top in 2025 WTC final

The wicket of Marnus Labuschagne was followed by the key wicket of Steve Smith for 13. The right-hander fell lbw to Lungi Ngidi after South Africa reviewed the not out decision given by the on-field umpire.

The Hawk-Eye showed three reds with the ball crashing into the off stump. It meant that Australia were in need of a rebuild, with southpaw Travis Head in the forefront of bringing Australia back into the match.

Kagiso Rabada continued his excellent form with the ball in the match, getting two early wickets to bring South Africa into the match. This is the consecutive time that Australia have featured in a WTC final, having played and beaten India by 209 runs in the 2023 summit clash.

At the time of writing, Australia were 64/5 in 23 overs with Head and Alex Carey at the crease and a lead of 138 runs.

