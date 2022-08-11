Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Points Table (Updated) after Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers - August 10, 2022

Mangalore United continued their unbeaten run in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with yet another convincing win over the Shivamogga Strikers in the eighth match on Wednesday, August 10, in Mysore.

Shivamogga won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision did not turn out to be fruitful at the start, as they lost Vinay Sagar and Siddharth inside the first seven overs. Sharath BR soon followed with the score at 82/3. Strikers kept losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings.

Mangalore United bowlers ensured that the batters could not accelerate as much as they would have liked to. Rohan Kadam stood tall with a 39-ball 64 at the top. Sharath and Stallin Hoover got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Vijaykumar Vyshak and M Venkatesh played vital roles with the ball for Mangalore United, picking up three wickets apiece. Their bowlers did well to restrict Shivamogga to a modest total of 155 in the end, picking up eight wickets in the process.

Mangalore lost the wicket of in-form skipper Ravikumar Samarth as Hoover struck in the second over of the chase. However, Macneil Noronha (27) and Nikin Jose stitched together a 58-run stand for the second wicket. Noronha was then dismissed with the score at 61/2.

Amit Verma joined Jose at the crease and the duo then took Mangalore home without any further hiccups in the chase. Jose struck an unbeaten 56-ball 85 while Verma remained unbeaten on 41 off just 28 deliveries. Thanks to their efforts, Mangalore registered a comfortable eight-wicket with two overs to spare as well.

They thus registered their third straight win at the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 and are the most dominant side in the competition so far.

As far as Shivamogga are concerned, they continue to struggle as they crashed to their third defeat in a row and are yet to win a game in the tournament.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 updated table

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table

Mangalore United, courtesy of another dominating performance, are firmly at the top of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 standings with six points and three wins from as many games with a net run-rate of +1.176.

However, Shivamogga Strikers continue to languish at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account. The Mysuru Warriors dropped to second position with four points, two wins and a net run-rate of +1.975.

Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers currently make up for the other two spots in the top four.

