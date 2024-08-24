Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics (Updated) ft. Mayank Agarwal and Lavish Kaushal

Bengaluru Blasters took on the Hubli Tigers in the 17th match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 on Friday, August 23. They elected to bowl after winning the toss. Mohammed Taha, Manish Pandey, and Aneeshwar Gautam scored 30-plus runs each.

The Tigers were bundled out for 164 runs in 20 overs. Lavish Kaushal was the pick of the bowlers for the Blasters and took five wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

Mayank Agarwal was the Blasters' highest scorer, scoring 54 runs off 34 deliveries. The match went to the last over, and the Blasters required six runs to win. They lost three wickets and scored just five runs. The match ended in a tie and went to the Super Over.

Trending

Both teams scored exactly 10 runs in the first Super Over and went for the second one. The second Super Over had the same fate and ended in a tie once again. Both teams made eight runs this time. In the third Super Over, the Tigers chased down the target of 13 runs and emerged as the winner of this high-tension match.

In the 18th match, Gulbarga Mystics won the toss and elected to field against Mangalore Dragons. Macneil Noronha was the highest scorer for the Dragons and made 32 runs off 22 deliveries. The Dragons finished with 150 runs for the loss of seven wickets. All five bowlers of the Mystics picked one wicket each.

The Mystics lost their first five wickets for just 75 runs. R Smaran and Praveen Dubey added 77 runs for the sixth wicket. Samran remained unbeaten on 40 runs off 30 deliveries, while Dubey amassed 47 runs off 24 deliveries. The Mystics reached the target of 151 runs in 19.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Dubey won the Player of the Match award.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KK Nair (MYSW) 6 6 1 333 124* 66.6 169 197.04 1 2 - 37 18 2 A Manohar (SHL) 6 6 2 259 84* 64.75 148 175 - 3 - 6 22 3 LR Chethan (BEB) 6 6 - 187 53 31.16 134 139.55 - 1 1 20 10 4 LS Sisodia (GUM) 6 6 1 184 62* 36.8 132 139.39 - 1 - 16 13 5 KV Siddharth (MLD) 6 5 1 174 50 43.5 116 150 - 1 - 18 7 6 MS Bhandage (MYSW) 6 6 3 174 58* 58 89 195.5 - 1 1 10 13 7 R Smaran (GUM) 6 5 2 162 104* 54 116 139.65 1 - - 14 5 8 Nikin Jose (MLD) 6 5 1 152 61 38 127 119.68 - 1 - 8 6 9 MA Agarwal (BEB) 6 6 1 144 54 28.8 103 139.8 - 1 2 19 2 10 RA Patil (MLD) 6 6 1 138 72 27.6 92 150 - 1 - 14 8

Karun Nair (333 runs), Abhinav Manohar (259 runs), and LR Chethan (187 runs) are still dominating in the first three places. Nair is the only batter with over 300 runs to his name. Manohar is the other batter who has over 200 runs to his name so far this season. Chethan is the leading run-scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters and has hit 20 fours and 10 sixes.

Luvnith Sisodia moved to fourth position from fifth and has amassed 184 runs at a strike rate of 139.39. Meanwhile, Krishnamurthy Siddharth's knock of 29 runs off 24 deliveries helped him move to fifth place from sixth. Siddharth has made 174 runs in five outings with one half-century.

Manoj Bhandage (174 runs) moved to the sixth position from the fourth. R Smaran jumped to seventh place after remaining unbeaten on 40 runs off 30 deliveries.

Nikin Jose moved to eighth position from seventh and has amassed 152 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 119.68 and one half-century. Mayank Agarwal’s (144 runs) first half-century of the season helped him jump to ninth place. Rohan Patil (124 runs) remained in 10th position and has been striking at a rate of 150.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 LR Kumar (HUT) 6 6 126 21 - 184 12 3/30 15.33 8.76 10.5 - - 2 L Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 5 5 104 17.2 - 165 11 4/33 15 9.51 9.45 1 - 3 V Patil (MYSW) 6 6 120 20 - 189 11 3/29 17.18 9.45 10.9 - - 4 MG Naveen (BEB) 6 6 132 22 - 133 10 4/25 13.3 6.04 13.2 1 - 5 L Kaushal (BEB) 6 6 132 22 1 180 10 5/17 18 8.18 13.2 - 1 6 V Kaverappa (HUT) 6 6 126 21 1 140 9 3/23 15.55 6.66 14 - - 7 CA Karthik (MYSW) 6 6 108 18 1 171 9 3/31 19 9.5 12 - - 8 Abhilash Shetty (MLD) 6 6 126 21 3 175 9 4/9 19.44 8.33 14 1 - 9 J Suchith (MYSW) 6 5 91 15.1 - 115 8 4/14 14.37 7.58 11.37 1 - 10 Kranthi Kumar (BEB) 6 6 114 19 - 156 8 3/29 19.5 8.21 14.25 - -

Kumar LR is still the leading wicket-taker and took his wicket tally to 12 after picking one wicket for 33 runs in his latest outing on Friday. Manvanth Kumar’s Player of the Match performance helped him jump to second place eighth. Vidyadhar Patil slipped to third place from second. Both Manvanth and Vidyadhar have picked 11 wickets each.

MG Naveen and Lavish Kaushal have picked 10 wickets apiece. Naveen moved to fourth position from third, while Lavish became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul helped him jump to fifth place.

Vidhwath Kaverappa moved to sixth position from seventh and Abhilash Shetty slipped to seventh place from sixth. Both the bowlers have amassed nine wickets in six outings.

Codanda Ajit Karthik moved to eighth position from fourth, while Jagadeesha Suchith slipped to ninth place from fifth. Karthik has nine wickets to his name at an average of 19 in six games. Suchith has eight wickets to his name at an economy of 7.58. With eight wickets in six games, Kranthi Kumar remained in the 10th position at an average of 19.50.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️