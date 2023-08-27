Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL players fare on Day 14 of the league?

The 14th day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 saw Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors continue their dominant run in the tournament with convincing victories in their respective games.

In the first match, the Hubli Tigers completed yet another comfortable victory against the Mangalore Dragons to strengthen their position at the top of the points table. They currently have 16 points, having won eight of their 10 games so far.

Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, thrashed Gulbarga Mystics by eight wickets to book their place in the semifinals of the tournament. They are currently placed second in the points table, having won six of their 10 games so far.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 14 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Mangalore Dragons)

Krishnappa Gowtham managed to keep the batters quiet as he bowled an economical spell against the Dragons. He returned with figures of 1/32 in his four overs, including the important wicket of Manvanth Kumar L.

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Manish Pandey was the highest run-getter for his team with the bat. The veteran Indian batter played an important knock of 56 runs off just 33 balls with the help of five sixes and a strike rate of 169.7. His knock ensured a five-wicket victory for his team.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Batting at five, Praveen Dubey was involved in an important partnership with the skipper Manish Pandey. He played a crucial cameo of 17 runs with the help of two boundaries. Meanwhile, he bowled two overs in the game and picked up the wicket of Rohan Patil with the ball.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

KC Cariappa was consistent with his lines and lengths throughout the game. The 29-year-old spinner returned with figures of 0/24 in his four overs, bowling at an economy rate of six. However, his wickets column remained empty throughout the game.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak had a forgettable day on the field with the ball. The 26-year-old seamer failed to get his name on the wickets column and conceded 31 runs in his three overs, bowling at an economy rate of 10.3.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Karun Nair failed to convert his start into a big knock. The right-handed batter played a patient knock of 24 runs off 24 balls with the help of two fours. However, he threw away his good start and got out off the bowling of Hardik Raj.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Jagadeesha Suchith was the most successful bowler for his team. The 29-year-old bowled with consistent lines and lengths and finished with the figures of 3/28 in his four overs, bowling at an impressive economy rate of seven.