Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 8 of the league?

Day 8 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 saw two important games being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the first match of the day, Mysore Warriors continued their unbeaten run in the tournament as they defeated Hubli Tigers by six wickets and registered their fourth consecutive win. After three consecutive losses, Gulbarga Mystics finally secured a comfortable five wickets victory over Mangalore Dragons.

After the end of day 8, Hubli Tigers are still placed comfortably on top of the points table with 10 points. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Blasters are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to open their account in the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on day 8 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Manish Pandey was looking in great touch in the game, but he failed to convert his start into a big knock. The experienced Indian batter played a well-composed knock of 33 runs off just 21 deliveries with the help of three fours and a maximum.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Praveen Dubey was the most consistent performer for the Tigers with both bat and ball. Batting at five, Dubey played a useful cameo of 16 runs with the help of two massive sixes.

Apart from his batting, the right-arm spinner single-handedly destroyed the top order of the Warriors and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.5.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

KC Cariappa had a tough day in the field with the ball. The 29-year-old spinner failed to get his lines and lengths right as he gave away 41 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 10.2. His wicket column also remained empty throughout the game.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Batting at three, Karun Nair led the charge for the Warriors as the right-handed batter played a quick-fire knock of 41 runs off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 164. His partnership with Ravikumar Samarth ensured that the team won the match comfortably with seven balls to spare.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Jagadeesha Suchith bowled an economical spell against the Tigers as the 29-year-old spinner gave away just 25 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.2. However, he failed to get his name on the wickets column.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Mangalore Dragons)

Krishnappa Gowtham had a decent game with the ball as he bowled tight lines and lengths and finished with the figures of 1/29 in his four overs. However, he failed to turn up with the bat as he got out after scoring just two runs off five balls.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak was named man of the match for his match-winning spell against the Dragons. The right-arm seamer made full use of the new ball and returned with the figures of 2/31, including the prized wickets of Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Sharath BR.