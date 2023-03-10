"Main jhukega nahi"- Top 10 funny memes after an awkward exchange between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi in Legends League Cricket 2023

Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are currently participating in the Legends League Cricket 2023. Gambhir is leading the India Maharajas squad, while Afridi is at the helm of the Asia Lions side. Aaron Finch-led World Giants side is the third participating team in the tournament.

The contest between India Maharajas and Asia Lions has kicked off the Legends League 2023 on Friday (March 10) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. However, an interesting moment transpired during the toss of the match.

Fans took note of an awkward exchange between Gambhir and Afridi before the game began and expressed their views on the same through Twitter and Instagram. They recalled the past and reminisced about the duo's heated exchanges on the field during the India and Pakistan matches and compiled hilarious memes after tonight's interaction at the toss.

Here are some of the best memes:

Basit Subhani @BasitSubhani "Once I was fined 1 lac rupees for confronting Gautam Gambhir. It’s the best money I've ever spent."



- Shahid Afridi "Once I was fined 1 lac rupees for confronting Gautam Gambhir. It’s the best money I've ever spent."- Shahid Afridi https://t.co/rK5IXtucFY

DJOKER♠️ @AniketN_79 @mufaddal_vohra 🤣🤣 Gauti bhai leading by an Example around the World. Real GigaChad🤙 @mufaddal_vohra 🤣🤣 Gauti bhai leading by an Example around the World. Real GigaChad🤙🔥 https://t.co/6acjtN9Aca

Awesomo_vines 🇵🇰 @Awesomo_Vines Captains Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir in the Legends Cup match in Qatar today #LegendsLeagueCricket Captains Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir in the Legends Cup match in Qatar today #LegendsLeagueCricket https://t.co/SRAyuamyef

"These things are a blessing in disguise at times" - Gautam Gambhir's positive message to KL Rahul after he was dropped from Indian Test playing XI

Gautam Gambhir recently opened up that every cricketer experiences ups and downs in his career and urged KL Rahul to come back stronger after the setback. After repeated failures over the last two years, KL Rahul was sacked as vice-captain of the Test team and was subsequently dropped from the playing XI for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia.

Speaking to Sports Tak on KL Rahul's Test team snub, Gambhir said:

"Every player has to go through such phases. Tell me one player who has scored runs consistently throughout his career. These things are a blessing in disguise at times. It should hurt you when you watch someone else play in your place, or when you have to carry drinks. But he is the captain of a franchise, and there's no need for him to prove anything to anyone."

He added:

"He has scored four or five hundreds in the IPL. But if he isn't in the T20 team or in the Test playing XI, he can try to reinvent himself and bat the way his team and country expect him to."

Do you agree with Gautam Gambhir's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes