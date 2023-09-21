Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea match (Updated) ft. Tony Ura & Alei Nao

Malaysia took on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations 2023 on Wednesday, September 20, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia won the toss and elected to bat. They lost two wickets in the powerplay, but Muhammad Amir and Ahmad Faiz stabilized the innings.

Both batters added 59 runs for the third wicket, but the other batters failed to capitalize on this start.

Syazrul Idrus was the only other batter who managed to make a double-digit score. Malaysia scored 152 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Tony Ura and Assad Vala provided a great start for PNG and added 79 runs in the powerplay overs. Tony Ura was particularly brilliant, scoring 62 off 33 deliveries.

PNG reached 108/1 runs in 9.4 overs and won the match by 45 runs through the DLS method after a weather-induced delay.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations 2023 Most Runs List

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Most Runs

Syed Aziz, the 24-year-old opener, is the leading run-scorer in the series. He has made 72 runs in two games at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 184.61. Aziz made seven runs off five deliveries in this game.

Tony Ura scored 62 runs off 33 deliveries in this match and provided a solid start for PNG. He hit six fours and four sixes in this game. He won the Player of the Match award for this performance.

Assad Vala, PNG’s captain, made 38 runs off 24 deliveries and added 108 runs for the first wicket, along with Tony Ura.

Assad remained unbeaten in the end and helped PNG win the match by 45 runs using the DLS method.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations 2023 Most Wickets List

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations 2023 Most Wickets

Virandeep Singh bowled two overs against PNG and gave away 13 runs. He failed to pick a wicket but is the leading wicket-taker in the series.

Singh has taken four wickets in two games at an average of 5.75, an economy of 3.83, and a strike rate of nine.

Alei Nao picked up three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. He scalped the wicket of Muhammad Amir, who scored 39 runs off 37 deliveries for Malaysia. It was his best bowling figure in T20Is.

Norman Vanua picked up two wickets for 29 runs in four overs against Malaysia and was one of the most economical bowlers. He is the leading wicket-taker for PNG in T20Is, with 59 wickets in 48 matches at an economy of 7.14.