"Mark my words, he will get his chance" - R Ashwin's stunning claim after seamer's exclusion from India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that Prasidh Krishna would get his opportunity to play for India in T20Is before the World Cup. The 38-year-old praised the Karnataka pacer for the way he had evolved as a T20 bowler. He also added that between him and Harshit Rana, the latter got picked for the Asia Cup squad because of his exploits against England in the T20I in Pune earlier in 2025.

Krishna was picked as one of the five standbys for the continental tournament that starts in the United Arab Emirates on September 7. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat":

"Prasidh Krishna had a good season with Rajasthan Royals. Then he suffered a career-threatening back injury. He underwent two consecutive back surgeries. Last year, remember, Gujarat is one of the toughest venues to bowl in. He is tall, he gets bounce, he bowls yorkers. The definition of his T20 bowling has changed. If I was Prasidh Krishna, I would be disappointed."

"But in the case of Prasidh and Harshit Rana, the last time Harshit played a T20I, in Pune, he had some performances behind him. Prasidh can wait his chance, but I feel he will get it. Before the T20 World Cup, Prasidh Krishna will get his chance, according to me. Mark my words, he will get his chance.”

The 29-year-old pacer has played only five T20Is for India and has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 11.00. His last appearance in the shortest format came against Australia at Guwahati in 2023, where he conceded 68 runs in four overs.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna revitalizes T20 career with impressive showing in IPL 2025

Prasidh Krishna was brought by the Gujarat Titans at the mega auctions in November 2024. The pacer emerged as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, claiming 25 wickets in 15 matches and playing a pivotal role in his side reaching the Playoffs. Those exploits helped him earn the Purple Cap and got him a spot in the Test tour to England.

After a tough start, he played an important role in the series finale at The Oval. He took a match haul of 8/188 to help the tourists win the Test and level the five-match series 2-2.

