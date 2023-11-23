Marlon Samuels banned from all forms of cricket for 6 years after breaching the anti-corruption code

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

The offenses committed by the player date back to 2019, when he was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, representing the Karnataka Tuskers. While he did not make an appearance, he did not abide by the rules and had four charges laid against him.

He was first charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September 2021, and he was found guilty in August 2023. The charges against Samuels read:

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality, or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

“Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes," said Alex Marshall, the head of ICC's HR and Integrity Unit

“Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules,” he added.

Samuels was given two weeks to respond to the charges which were levied against him in September 2021.

Marlon Samuels played international cricket from 2000 to 2018

The all-rounder made his debut for the West Indies in 2000 and ended his career with a total of 71 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 67 T20I appearances to his name. Marlon Samuels also represented numerous teams across T20 leagues over the globe, including the Pune Warriors India and the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He announced his retirement in 2020, almost two years after his final international appearance.

Samuels is most remembered for his match-winning innings in the finals of the 2012 and the 2016 T20 World Cups. both of which the Windies won.

The all-rounder has had issues with the ICC in the past over numerous controversies. He was found guilty of violating the ICC Code for "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute."

Samuels was apparently caught on tape by the Indian police while passing on match information to a bookie in February 2007. As a result, he was banned for two years by the governing council in May 2008.