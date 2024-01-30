Mayank Agarwal hospitalized after complaining of discomfort on flight; set to miss upcoming Ranji fixture - Reports 

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal has been hospitalized at the ILS Hospital, Agartala, after complaining of a burning sensation in his mouth and throat on a flight to Surat on Tuesday, January 30. He recently played a Ranji Trophy encounter against Tripura and was on the way to the domestic side's next group-stage encounter against Saurashtra.

As per the latest update, the right-handed batter is out of danger after undergoing tests upon being admitted to the hospital. He is currently under observation, with officials from Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) keeping an eye on proceedings.

"Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI without elaborating further.

Agarwal scored 51 and 17 runs in the first and second innings, respectively, as Karnataka etched a narrow 28-run win over Tripura to secure their second win of the season and climb to the second spot in Group C, behind Tamil Nadu.

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded," a Tripura Cricket Association official said to PTI on condition of anonymity.

"From KSCA MR Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed."

The batter was in the midst of a prolific domestic campaign, which included tons against Goa and Gujarat, after having begun the season with consecutive ducks against Punjab.

Mayank Agarwal last represented India in early 2022

The opening batter lost his place in the Indian setup after a string of poor scores, the last of which came in the day-night Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sri Lanka in March 2022.

He was recently conferred with the Madhavrao Scindia Award at the BCCI Awards 2024 in Hyderabad for being the leading run scorer in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. The batter had scored 990 runs across the season, which included three hundreds as well.

