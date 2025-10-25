"Maybe the selectors would have taken the harsh call" - Former India batter's massive claim on Virat Kohli's ODI future after AUS vs IND series

Mohammad Kaif believes Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli's spot in the team was on the line ahead of the third and final ODI of the series against Australia. The senior player bagged back-to-back ducks in the first two games.

However, Kohli roared back to form with a stunning half-century in the third ODI. He remained unbeaten on 74 off 81 balls as the Men in Blue beat Australia by nine wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

Suggesting that the former captain might have lost his place if he got out cheaply, Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

At 2:54, "The circumstances were such that Kohli would have been dropped after a bad innings. Maybe the selectors would have taken the harsh call, considering several players are waiting for their turns. It was a test of his character for Rohit and especially Kohli, and they passed it."

Rohit Sharma also shone with the bat, playing an unbeaten 121-run knock from 125 deliveries. Kaif opined that the same fans who targeted Rohit and Kohli before the series would now shower praise on them.

He added:

At 5:07, "People shift their allegiance now and then. If you were against them, then stay firm. People change their opinions quickly, and there is hypocrisy. The ones who were talking against them will now start praising them."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket helped India chase the 237-run target in 38.3 overs. The visitors claimed a consolation win, given that Australia had already pocketed the series by winning the first and second ODIs.

"He celebrated after the single because of the pressure" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli's reaction to getting off the mark

After twin ducks, Virat Kohli finally opened his account in the series. He got off the mark by taking a single off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. The seasoned campaigner celebrated the run with a small fist bump.

Mohammad Kaif noted that Kohli's reaction came because he was under tremendous pressure. He remarked:

At 0:49, "It was a tough time, considering the situation, and there was clear pressure. He (Virat Kohli) showed some excitement after scoring a single, which had never happened before. He celebrated after the single because of the pressure."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Rohit and Kohli are proven campaigners who have played pivotal roles in India's successes over the years.

At 1:34, "There was some outside noise, with people asking them to retire. But Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's focus is only on the bull's eye. Doesn't matter if people are saying Rohit is 38 or Virat hasn't been scoring runs, so they should retire. They have contributed significantly to making India the No. 1 team," he added.

Rohit was adjudged the Player of the match of the third ODI. He also won the Player of the Series award for amassing 202 runs across three innings.

