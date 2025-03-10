MI vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 19 of WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 10. With UP Warriorz (UPW) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being knocked out, both MI and GG have qualified for the playoffs. However, the game is crucial for both teams, who remain in contention to finish on top of the points table.

Gujarat Giants are second in the points table, with eight points from seven matches. After two back-to-back losses, they have hit a three-match winning spree. In their last match, they got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets. Batting first, DC put up 177-5 on the board. Harleen Deol's 70* off 49 balls saw GG chase down the total in 19.3 overs.

As for MI, they beat UP Warriorz by six wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, they held Mumbai to 150-9 as Amelia Kerr claimed 5-38. Hayley Matthews then top-scored with 68 off 46 as Mumbai chased the total in 18.3 overs. After their match against GG, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 11.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have met five times in the WPL, with MI having an unblemished 5-0 lead over GG in the head-to-head battle. Mumbai beat Gujarat by five wickets when the sides clashed in the first half of the tournament.

Here’s a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 5

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

Gujarat Giants are yet to win a WPL match against Mumbai Indians. Before the triumph in the first half of WPL 2025, MI won both games in the 2023 and 2024 editions by comprehensive margins.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians games in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (122/5) beat GG (120) by 5 wickets, February 18, 2025

MI (191/3) beat GG (190/7) by 7 wickets, March 9, 2024

MI (129/5) beat GG (126/9) by 5 wickets, February 25, 2024

MI (162/8) beat GG (107/9) by 55 runs, March 14, 2023

MI (207/5) beat GG (64) by 143 runs, March 04, 2023

