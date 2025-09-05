Michael Vaughan predicts winners of 2027 ODI World Cup amid ENG vs SA 2025 series

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:26 IST
Australia v England - 3rd Test: Day 1 - Source: Getty
Michael Vaughan predicts South Africa to win the 2027 ODI World Cup (Source: Getty)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has tipped South Africa to win the 2027 ODI World Cup. The marquee event will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. His prediction comes on the back of the Proteas’ impressive performances in their ongoing three-match series against England.

In the opening ODI at Leeds on Tuesday, September 2, Temba Bavuma’s side cruised to a dominant seven-wicket victory while chasing just 132, finishing the job with 175 balls to spare. Two days later, at Lord’s on Thursday, September 4, the visitors pulled off a thrilling five-run win while defending 331, sealing an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Riding on South Africa’s current form, Vaughan shared a post on X, writing:

“South Africa to win the World Cup in 2027 me thinks.”
Meanwhile, the victory handed South Africa their first 50-over series win in England since 1998. The two sides will face off again in the dead rubber on Sunday, September 7, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

South Africa have never reached the final of an ODI World Cup

South Africa have consistently performed well in the history of the ODI World Cup but have never managed to reach the final, a record that has often earned them the “chokers” tag. The Proteas have made it to the semi-finals on five occasions (1992, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2023) but have fallen short each time.

In the most recent 2023 edition, they fell short against Australia, losing by three wickets while defending 213. The Proteas will create history if Michael Vaughan’s prediction comes true and they go on to win the 2027 marquee event.

Meanwhile, 2025 has already been a historic year for them, as they clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s under Temba Bavuma’s leadership. They defeated the then-defending champions Australia by five wickets while chasing 282 in the fourth innings.

