“Surely against the spirit of cricket” - Wasim Jaffer’s hilarious dig at former captain as England slip below Afghanistan in 2025 rankings

By Dev Sharma
Published Sep 03, 2025 12:19 IST
England v South Africa - 1st Metro Bank ODI - Source: Getty
Harry Brook’s England side is ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings (Source: Getty)

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has taken a dig at ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan. This comes after Harry Brook’s side suffered a humiliating loss to South Africa in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Leeds on Tuesday, September 2.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the hosts collapsed to just 131 in 24.3 overs, with Keshav Maharaj picking up four wickets for South Africa.

In reply, the Proteas made light work of the chase as Aiden Markram smashed a brilliant 86 off 55 balls, guiding Temba Bavuma’s side to a commanding seven-wicket victory with 175 deliveries to spare.

Following the hosts’ dismal performance, Wasim Jaffer kept up his lighthearted banter with Michael Vaughan. On Wednesday, September 3, he posted on X, pointing out England’s fall to eighth in the ICC ODI rankings and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“England at No. 8… surely against the spirit of cricket. ICC should look into this. @MichaelVaughan.”
Ad

Meanwhile, South Africa’s win with 175 deliveries remaining was their second-biggest margin of victory over England in ODIs, only behind their nine-wicket triumph at the 2007 World Cup in Bridgetown, which came with 184 left.

“One of those bad days” - England skipper Harry Brook on the loss against South Africa

After England’s crushing defeat to South Africa in the series opener, skipper Harry Brook reflected on the match during the post-game presentation, saying:

Ad
“Not ideal. Not a great start to the series. One of those bad days and we have got to move on as soon as possible. Everybody will hold their hands up and say it was a bad day apart from Smudge. We couldn't get a partnership. It held up on the pitch a little bit but I don't want to go into too much detail. (if the toss made a difference) Hopefully we would have bowled like them, they bowled well. (on how he wants his side to play) Go out and bang it and then take wickets as quickly as possible.”
Ad
“Sonny Baker got a bit of tap but the way he kept coming back was nice to see. He kept on chucking it and gave his 100 percent. We used it as a practice session at the end and nice to see the lads go out their business. We travel to London and want to put this behind us,” he added [as quoted by Cricbuzz].

The two teams will meet again for the second ODI on Thursday, September 4, at Lord’s in London.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications