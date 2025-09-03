“Surely against the spirit of cricket” - Wasim Jaffer’s hilarious dig at former captain as England slip below Afghanistan in 2025 rankings

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has taken a dig at ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan. This comes after Harry Brook’s side suffered a humiliating loss to South Africa in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Leeds on Tuesday, September 2.Asked to bat first, the hosts collapsed to just 131 in 24.3 overs, with Keshav Maharaj picking up four wickets for South Africa. In reply, the Proteas made light work of the chase as Aiden Markram smashed a brilliant 86 off 55 balls, guiding Temba Bavuma’s side to a commanding seven-wicket victory with 175 deliveries to spare.Following the hosts’ dismal performance, Wasim Jaffer kept up his lighthearted banter with Michael Vaughan. On Wednesday, September 3, he posted on X, pointing out England’s fall to eighth in the ICC ODI rankings and wrote:“England at No. 8… surely against the spirit of cricket. ICC should look into this. @MichaelVaughan.”Meanwhile, South Africa’s win with 175 deliveries remaining was their second-biggest margin of victory over England in ODIs, only behind their nine-wicket triumph at the 2007 World Cup in Bridgetown, which came with 184 left.“One of those bad days” - England skipper Harry Brook on the loss against South AfricaAfter England’s crushing defeat to South Africa in the series opener, skipper Harry Brook reflected on the match during the post-game presentation, saying:“Not ideal. Not a great start to the series. One of those bad days and we have got to move on as soon as possible. Everybody will hold their hands up and say it was a bad day apart from Smudge. We couldn't get a partnership. It held up on the pitch a little bit but I don't want to go into too much detail. (if the toss made a difference) Hopefully we would have bowled like them, they bowled well. (on how he wants his side to play) Go out and bang it and then take wickets as quickly as possible.”“Sonny Baker got a bit of tap but the way he kept coming back was nice to see. He kept on chucking it and gave his 100 percent. We used it as a practice session at the end and nice to see the lads go out their business. We travel to London and want to put this behind us,” he added [as quoted by Cricbuzz].The two teams will meet again for the second ODI on Thursday, September 4, at Lord’s in London.