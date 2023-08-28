Match 52 of the Minor League Cricket 2023 (MiLC) took place between New Jersey Stallions and Empire State Titans at the Glenville Cricket Complex in New York, USA. Empire State won the toss and elected to bat first in the game.

They ended up scoring 148 runs in their 16 overs for the loss of five wickets. Later, they were successfully able to defend their total as New Jersey Stallions could only manage 102 runs for the loss of six wickets, thereby losing the game by 46 runs

In match 53 of MiLC 2023, East Bay Blazers locked horns with Seattle Thunders at the Tollgate Farm Park in Washington, USA. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first in the game, scoring 144 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

East Bay Blazers were able to chase down the score in the final over with four wickets in hand.

Match 54 of MiLC 2023 took place between Golden State Grizzlies and Socal Lashings at the Woodley Cricket Field in LA, California. The Grizzlies won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Socal Lashings could only 128 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. The Grizzlies chased the total in 16.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

Atlanta Fire took on Atlanta Lightning in the 55th game of MiLC 2023 at the Param Veers Cricket Field in Dalton, USA. Lightning won the toss and they elected to bat first, putting up a mammoth total of 172 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs

Atlanta Fire came close but couldn’t manage to chase down the total as they ended up scoring 158 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. The Lightning thereby won the game by 14 runs.

MiLC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 55

Michigan Cricket Stars are on top of the MiLC Points Table with three wins in four games. Lone Star Athletics grab the 2nd spot with two wins in three games. Chicago Kingsman and Houston Hurricanes are in the 4th and 5th spots respectively. Morrisville Raptors, Baltimore Royals, and St Louis Americans occupy the next three spots respectively.

Chicago Tigers, Socal Lashings, and Manhattan Yorkers are on the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively. Dallas Mustangs and New Jersey Stallions are in the next couple of sports in the MiLC points table. San Diego Surf Riders and Dallas Giants have no wins in the tournament so far and hence, they take the last two spots respectively.