"Miss you" - Prithvi Shaw posts endearing message for Indian actress with red heart emoji [Picture]

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw recently shared an endearing message for social media influencer and actress Akriti Agarwal. He reshared an Instagram story originally posted by Agarwal on Tuesday, September 9. Agarwal shared a selfie with Shaw, in which she called the right-handed batter a &quot;goofball&quot;. She wrote: &quot;Me w my goofball.&quot; Resharing the Instagram story, Shaw commented:&quot;Miss you ❤️.&quot; Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story. It is worth mentioning that Akriti Agarwal is a popular social media star with over 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She made her acting debut with the film Trimukha, starring Sunny Leone and Surya Kumar Bhagvandas.Prithvi Shaw recently enjoyed the 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with Agarwal. Giving fans a glimpse of their celebration, Agarwal wrote on Instagram:&quot;तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबाला गणेश चतुर्थीच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया.&quot; (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family. Ganpati Bappa Moraya.) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the cricketing front, Shaw parted ways with Mumbai ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. He joined the Maharashtra team and made his debut for the side in the 2025 All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament. He scored 178 runs across three innings at an average of 59.33. &quot;He is hungry to score big runs&quot; - Maharashtra selector expresses confidence in Prithvi Shaw's abilities Maharashtra's chief selector Akshay Darekar stated that Prithvi Shaw was on the &quot;right track&quot; and keen to score big runs in the upcoming domestic season. He suggested that the 25-year-old has been working hard on his batting.Darekar said during an interview with Mid-Day last month: &quot;Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He’s focused, keen, and is keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously.&quot;We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. He is hungry to score big runs. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances.&quot;Shaw remained unsold at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He will look to bounce back by scoring big runs for Maharashtra.