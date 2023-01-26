"Miyan's meteoric rise" - Top 10 Mohammed Siraj memes after he becomes No. 1-ranked bowler in ICC ODI rankings

Mohammed Siraj has become the number-one ODI bowler in the latest ICC rankings following his sensational performances over the past year. He has been highly impressive in the format since making a comeback during the ODI series in England last year, where he made an instant impression by castling out Joe Root.

The Hyderabadi pacer continued his ascent in the ODI format with decent performances from thereon. Siraj began the new year 2023 on a high note by topping the wicket charts in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, picking up nine wickets at an average of 10.22

He followed it up with another stellar showing against New Zealand, scalping five wickets across two games before being rested for a dead rubber. Mohammed Siraj filled the big shoes of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian ODI side by leading from the front.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against New Zealand, Mohammed Siraj deservingly became the numero uno bowler in the ICC rankings by surpassing Josh Hazlewood.

"He has worked religiously in the nets" - Team India bowling coach on Mohammed Siraj's work behind the scenes

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey shed light on Mohammed Siraj's work ethic and eagerness to learn and keep upgrading his skill set. He revealed that Siraj toiled hard in the nets to bring back his outswinger, which has now become a potent weapon in the powerplay overs with the new ball.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of India's third ODI against New Zealand, Mhambrey said:

"We had a conversation with Siraj in England, during the Test series and the white-ball series that we had. One of the points which came up was the outswinger, which he had earlier. But he lost it a little bit while trying to work on other aspects, working on the cross seam and other kinds of stuff."

He added:

"We discussed that we need to challenge the outer edge of the right-handed batter, to pick up more wickets. I'm very happy to see that he has transformed and worked on it, the credit should be given to him. He has worked religiously in the nets, working on the outswinger and which is paying dividends right now."

