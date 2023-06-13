Mohammad Amir slams BCCI for 'various lame excuses' and treating PCB 'disrespectfully'

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was disappointed with the BCCI as he thought the board wasn't giving the PCB the importance it deserved. Pakistan were supposed to host the 2023 Asia Cup, but the BCCI declined travelling to their neighbouring country sighting security reasons.

The PCB then suggested a hybrid model where Pakistan's matches will be played in Pakistan and India will play their matches at a neutral venue. However, the BCCI have yet not officially given a green signal for that and Amir expressed his disappointment at the uncertainty.

Here's what Mohammad Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is being completely written off, which means it is being treated disrespectfully. It's like the cricket board, or Pakistan cricket itself, has no worth at all, and they [BCCI] are making continuous efforts to prove that.

"It is being proven that whatever you do, it doesn't affect us, and it's like if you tell a child not to eat a chocolate, he will say I will eat it and will continue to say the same thing. Whenever PCB says to do this or that, BCCI comes up with various lame excuses like bad weather, the expenses are too high, security reasons."

Mohammad Amir urges cricket to happen peacefully

Mohammad Amir also shed light on how the ICC delegation was looked after during their visit to Pakistan and feels there is no security issue that the BCCI is talking about. He is hopeful that the tournament goes ahead pecefully without any unnecessary obstacles.

On this, Amir stated:

"There is only one model, and that is cricket. Let it stay right; whether it's happening in Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh, please let it happen peacefully instead of with unnecessary stubbornness like children. If someone creates a security issue even in Pakistan, the ICC team was here four days ago; I was also there at the National Cricket Academy. PCB provided them with such hospitality."

According to reports from ESPNCricinfo, the hybrid model by the PCB is likely to be accepted by the Asia Cricket Council and the Asia Cup will be played in the first two weeks of September in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

