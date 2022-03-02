Mohammad Hafeez says he's loving his 1st assignment post-retirement and it's adorable

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup, having helped Pakistan reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Now, with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) also done and dusted for the season, he is enjoying some quality time at home.

He took to Twitter to announce the "first assignment" he has taken up since retirement and just how much he is enjoying it.

"Dropping off kids to school. Post retirement 1st assignment taken over….. M loving it," he tweeted, with a heart-eyes emoji.

Mohammad Hafeez @MHafeez22 . Post retirement 1st assignment taken over….. M loving it Dropping off kids to school. Post retirement 1st assignment taken over….. M loving it

The 41-year-old married his wife Nazia in 2007 and has one son and two daughters.

Mohammad Hafeez shines in PSL 2022 final as Lahore Qalandars win maiden trophy

Mohammad Hafeez was the star of the show as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans in the final of PSL 2022 to lift the title for the first time in history.

The veteran all-rounder shone with both bat and ball as the Shaheen Afridi-led team registered a thumping 42-run victory against the Sultans.

He hit 69 off 46 deliveries to help the Qalandars post a total of 180/5 despite their top order failing in the final.

He was, of course, ably supported by some brilliant death-over hitting by Harry Brook -- who smashed 41 off 22 deliveries -- and David Wiese -- who blitzed 28 off just 8 balls.

In fact, the duo put on 43 runs in just 16 deliveries, with both remaining unbeaten after 20 overs.

Hafeez then made a key contribution with the ball as well, giving the Lahore Qalandars their first breakthrough. Hafeez bowled Multan Sultans' talismanic captain Mohammad Rizwan in the fourth over.

He followed it up with another wicket in the seventh over by removing Aamer Azmet. He finished with figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Hafeez was named Player of the Match for his brilliance in the final.

