Enjoying like a Class 11 student: Mohammad Kaif's witty caption for picture with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif seems to be enjoying the company of his old friends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh at the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series. After the conclusion of the game against South Africa Legends, Mohammad Kaif posed for a photo along with the Tendulkar and Singh.

The trio were standing in a row according to their jersey numbers, which coincidentally happen to be 10, 11 and 12. Thus, Mohammad Kaif came up with an interesting caption for this picture.

"Na dusvi ki tension, na baarvi ka bohj. Enjoying their company like a class 11 student," Mohammad Kaif wrote. This roughly translates to, "Neither the tension of being a class 10 student nor the burden of a class 12 student. Enjoying the company of Sachin and Yuvraj like a class 11 student."

Na dusvi ki tension, na baarvi ka bohj. Enjoying their company like a Class 11 student pic.twitter.com/s6SCle8Rta — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 14, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh's heroics against South Africa Legends

Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century

The India Legends' last league game in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 was a crucial one. They had to win the match against the South Africa Legends to make it into the semi-finals.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh stepped up for the team the same way they have for Team India in the past.

The 'Master Blaster' got into his zone quite early and went after the opposition bowlers. His 60 off 37 balls set the perfect platform for the middle-order batsmen to come in and attack the bowlers.

Yuvraj Singh made the most of the situation after he played his first few deliveries watchfully. He unleashed a few boundaries in the 18th over of the match with four sixes in a row and finished the innings with an unbeaten 52 off 22 balls. The India Legends posted a huge total of 204/3 in the first innings.

In reply, the South Africa Legends could only put up 148 runs on the board and lost the match by 56 runs. Yuvraj Singh was brilliant with the ball as well as he picked up two wickets in three overs and conceded runs at an economy of 6. Singh was deservedly adjudged the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant performance.