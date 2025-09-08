"Gives us so many options in terms of combination" - Morne Morkel on the importance of part-timers ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has admitted that the think tank is keen on batters developing their bowling skills for the T20 format, just like Tests and ODIs. According to Morkel, having more batters with the ability to turn their arm over, gives them additional options when finalizing the team combination.

Following an impressive Test tour of England, India's next assignment will be Asia Cup 2025. The T20 tournament will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with a group clash against hosts UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

At a press conference on Monday, India's bowling coach Morkel stressed on the importance on having players with versatile skills in the team. Asked if any of the cricketers have been assigned specific tasks, he said:

"When it comes to roles in T20 cricket, first you look at the scoreboard. As a bowler, you need to tell yourself that it is important now to take wickets or squeeze in a couple of dot balls. But, the more guys that can give the captain options, it's obviously a great position to have.

"Yes, we will have our frontline guys who are going to attack. But, if we can keep on developing part-time guys to do the job, that gives us so many options in terms of combination for selection. It's important that once guys have those sort of skills, they keep on working on it and get better," the former Proteas pacer added.

In the squad picked for Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh can bowl some spin, while Shivam Dube offers medium pace option.

"He knows what to do to get himself ready for T20 cricket" - Morne Morkel on Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not get to play a single game during the five-match Test series in England. He has been picked in the T20I squad for the Asia Cup, but uncertainty prevails over his place in the playing XI. Asked about Kuldeep, Morkel praised the experienced bowler's attitude and said:

"He's a very professional athlete. His attitude since England, where he received hardly any game time... Kuldeep has bowled a lot of overs in his career. He knows what to do to get himself ready for T20 cricket. When we train, we have focus; there's a purpose behind it. We have goals and from there it's up to them to go out and lead with the ball."

Kuldeep has played 40 T20Is and has claimed 69 wickets at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.77. He has two five-fers and one four-fer to his credit.

