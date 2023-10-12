"MR. World Cup"- Top 10 Rohit Sharma memes after he breaks multiple records and powers India to a thumping win vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma led his side from the front with a scintillating ton and helped India register a clinical eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday (October 11).

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan made 272/8 on the back of half-centuries from Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62). It proved to be too little in hindsight against a rampaging Indian captain.

Sharma was in ominous touch from the onset as he smashed the Afghan bowlers all around the park en-route to 131 off just 84 balls. He broke several records during his special match-winning knock.

He overtook Chris Gayle and became the most prolific six-hitter in International cricket history. Rohit also hit the fastest century by an Indian in a World Cup match. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of six World Cup hundreds with his knock against Afghanistan. 'Hitman' smashed five centuries in the 2019 World Cup and one each in 2015 and 2023.

Cricket fans were elated after witnessing an outstanding century from Rohit Sharma on Wednesday. They showered praise on him by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Was just backing myself to play my natural game": Indian captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Rohit Sharma reflected on his knock and said:

"It was a good pitch to bat. Was just backing myself to play my natural game. Once you get your eyes in, the wicket was always going to get easier and easier. I am glad that I could go big today and score the hundred. Very happy for another World Cup hundred. I just don't want to think about that stuff to be much. I know it's a long way to go ahead and I don't want to lose my focus.

Shedding light on this thought process, Rohit Sharma added:

"Focus on what the team requires of me and then make it count. I mean some of them are premeditated. You just can't keep playing those shots. I allow my instincts to take over and sometimes it works out very well. Batting at the top of the order, it's my duty to get off to the start and put the team in a comfortable position as much as possible, especially in a run chase. I love doing that. It looks good when it comes off but sometimes it doesn't.

Team India will next face Pakistan on Saturday (October 14) in Ahmedabad.