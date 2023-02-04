"Mumbai Indians of BBL"- Twitterati reacts as Perth Scorchers become 5-time champions by beating Brisbane Heat in the final of BBL 12

The Perth Scorchers won their fifth Big Bash League (BBL) trophy on Saturday, February 4 at Perth Stadium. They beat the Brisbane Heat in the finals of BBL 12 by five wickets and reiterated their dominance in the league as the most successful side.
The Brisbane Heat batted first after winning the toss and notched up a decent total of 175/7 on the back of contributions from Nathan McSweeney (41), Sam Heazlett (34) and Max Bryant (31). Jason Behrendorff and Mathew Kelly picked up two wickets apiece for the Scorchers.
In reply, all the top-order batters of Scorchers got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores. The Heat bowlers contained the run flow well by sticking to tight lines as the hosts found themselves in a tricky situation with 70 needed off the last six overs.
Scorchers captain Ashton Turner (53) took the attack to the opposition at this juncture with a few lusty blows, bringing the required run rate down. However, the Heat delivered a double blow to their opponents in the 17th over by dismissing Turner and Josh Inglis (26).
With 38 required off the last 18 balls, Cooper Connolly (25* off 11 balls) and Nick Hobson (18* off 7 balls) played dashing cameos to see their side home in the final over with four deliveries remaining in the innings.
Cricket fans across the globe enjoyed the thrilling BBL 12 summit clash between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. They took to Twitter to express their reactions after Perth won the BBL trophy for the record fifth time.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after the entertaining chase:
"It's a surreal feeling"- Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner after winning the BBL 12 final vs Brisbane Heat
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Scorchers captain Ashton Turner described the BBL 12 trophy-winning moment as surreal. He opened up about the ebbs and flows of the final contest and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of the fans. Turner said:
"Look, it's a surreal feeling. You play a lot of games but you never know how it's going to pan out. The support has been overwhelming in this city and in this stadium, especially in the final.
"We've got a lot of guys in form and a lot of them contributed throughout the year to play an exciting brand of cricket. We've got a never say die attitude and that stays with the boys till the end, like we showed it today."
Perth Scorchers previously won the trophy in the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2021-22 seasons.