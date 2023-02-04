Create

"Mumbai Indians of BBL"- Twitterati reacts as Perth Scorchers become 5-time champions by beating Brisbane Heat in the final of BBL 12

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 04, 2023 19:45 IST
Netizens react after Perth won the BBL 12 final on Saturday.

The Perth Scorchers won their fifth Big Bash League (BBL) trophy on Saturday, February 4 at Perth Stadium. They beat the Brisbane Heat in the finals of BBL 12 by five wickets and reiterated their dominance in the league as the most successful side.

The Brisbane Heat batted first after winning the toss and notched up a decent total of 175/7 on the back of contributions from Nathan McSweeney (41), Sam Heazlett (34) and Max Bryant (31). Jason Behrendorff and Mathew Kelly picked up two wickets apiece for the Scorchers.

In reply, all the top-order batters of Scorchers got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores. The Heat bowlers contained the run flow well by sticking to tight lines as the hosts found themselves in a tricky situation with 70 needed off the last six overs.

Scorchers captain Ashton Turner (53) took the attack to the opposition at this juncture with a few lusty blows, bringing the required run rate down. However, the Heat delivered a double blow to their opponents in the 17th over by dismissing Turner and Josh Inglis (26).

With 38 required off the last 18 balls, Cooper Connolly (25* off 11 balls) and Nick Hobson (18* off 7 balls) played dashing cameos to see their side home in the final over with four deliveries remaining in the innings.

Cricket fans across the globe enjoyed the thrilling BBL 12 summit clash between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. They took to Twitter to express their reactions after Perth won the BBL trophy for the record fifth time.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after the entertaining chase:

Perth Scorchers Is The Winner of #BBLFinals 🏆 https://t.co/Fw5EOd3oDy
@sahar_adatia Yep seriously epic, Cooper Connolly was ridic. Prob the best #BBL final I've seen!#heat #madetough #BBL12 #BBLFinals
#BBL12 #BBLFinals What a match. BBL is back. Mid season it looked like it was probably last or beginning of the end of BBL. Some very good brains managed to not only revive it but probably put it right at the top of the leagues.
Perth Scorchers is the Mumbai Indians of BBL. Winning 5th title. #BBL #BBLFinals
What an amazing finish to the Big Bash League Final, incredible atmosphere at the furnace. 🔥🔥🔥#BBL12 #BBLFinals
Respect to the Heat for an amazing season. They've done nothing for years and that included the first half of this season. From New Years they turned it around and when the test players came back they reached a new level.Heat 🆚 Scorchers, BBL Final#BBL | #BBL12 | #BBLFinals
AT has absolutely carried this Scorchers team the whole #bbl12 season. So incredibly proud of our courageous captain! https://t.co/zmKeeef953
I mean, if ever there was a way to hit cricket hero status, Cooper Connolly just did it, smashing 25 runs off 11 for the Scorchers win, on only his fourth #BBL12 game, before a bonkers crowd of over 50,000, at just 19 years old. Holy smoke, what a final! 🔥 #BBLFinals #MadeTough twitter.com/BBL/status/162…
What a performance from @ScorchersBBL to win their 5th BBL Title after defeating @HeatBBL in the finals 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 . #BBL12 #BBLFinals
Amazing match #BBLFinals
Perth Scorchers 🤝 Mumbai Indians Winning their respective league 5 times & becoming the most successful Franchise.PS:- Won't change the fact that BBL is a finished league. #BBLFinals
Perth Scorchers joins Mumbai Indians as the franchise to win 5 titles.#BBLFinals
#BBL12 #BBLFinals 8 hours of non stop sweating later. I'm so fkn happy.Carn the scorchers.What a last 4 overs.What a game to be at.🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
After his knock tonight, Cooper Connolly should never have to pay for a haircut in Perth again. #BBL12 #BBLFinals #SCOvHEA
Greatest Captains In White Ball Cricket: 1. Ms Dhoni 2. Ricky Ponting 3. Rohit Sharma4. #AshtonTurner #BBLFinals #BBL12 https://t.co/gyDxAHij2I
Now make that five Big Bash titles to the... Orange Team. #BBL12 #BBLFinals
Life tip :Mumbai IndiansChennai super kingsPerth scorchersSydney sixersNever fade these teams if they're playing in finalsAnd if they both are in finals then Mumbai and Perth always 💥#BBLFinals#IPL#CricketTwitter   #GamblingTwitter
That was a brilliant final! Congratulations to our boys, and well done to the Heat for giving us a hell of a battle, on this muggy evening with little breeze. #BBLFinals
Perth Scorchers turned BBL into a Farmer's league. 5 times champions & 3 times runner up in 12 seasons so far.Bring in auctions instead of drafts. Raise the standards @BBL #BBLFinals #BBL12
Ashton Turner is only 30 and hasn’t played for Australia for some time now. He is a magnificent white ball player and the best hooker and puller in world cricket right now.Perth remains invincible!#BBLFinals #PerthvsHeat #Bigbash #BBL12
Reactions of Australian players in hotel room in India when Perth Scorchers won the BBL 2023 Final. #BBLFinals #CricketTwitter https://t.co/dVgbsU3HTr
Hatrick by Perth Scorchers 🔥3 BBL Titles in a Row 😍 Overall 5th BBL.Mumbai Indians of BBL 😅#BBLFinals #BBL12 #CricketTwitter

"It's a surreal feeling"- Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner after winning the BBL 12 final vs Brisbane Heat

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Scorchers captain Ashton Turner described the BBL 12 trophy-winning moment as surreal. He opened up about the ebbs and flows of the final contest and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of the fans. Turner said:

"Look, it's a surreal feeling. You play a lot of games but you never know how it's going to pan out. The support has been overwhelming in this city and in this stadium, especially in the final.
"We've got a lot of guys in form and a lot of them contributed throughout the year to play an exciting brand of cricket. We've got a never say die attitude and that stays with the boys till the end, like we showed it today."

Perth Scorchers previously won the trophy in the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2021-22 seasons.

