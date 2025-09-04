Mumbai Indians star ruled out of 2025 Women's World Cup; BCCI names replacement

India and Mumbai Indians' keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming 2025 Women's 50-over World Cup due to an injury to the left knee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a like-for-like replacement in Uma Chetry, but she has yet to play an ODI.

According to the BCCI, Bhatia injured her left knee during a preparatory camp in Vizag. She will not be able to partake in the three-game ODI series against Australia that precedes the mega tournament either. Bhatia, 24, has a decent ODI record, registering four fifties in 28 ODIs alongside 666 runs, averaging 24.66. The statement on BCCI.tv read as below:

"Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India’s preparatory camp in Vizag. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia’s progress and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery."

Chetry, meanwhile, has played seven T20Is for India since her first international appearance in 2024. Her most recent game for the Women in Blue also came in 2024; hence, it will be a challenge should the youngster get an opportunity in the playing XI. The 23-year-old's performance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) matches has also been ordinary, managing only 80 runs in nine games.

India hunting their first 50-over World Cup title

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India. (Credits: Getty)

Captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, India are hunting their first-ever 50-over World Cup title. The Women in Blue's best performance in the ODI World Cup history has been reaching the finals twice in 2005 and 2017.

The 2022 edition, hosted by New Zealand, saw them getting eliminated in the group stage itself after four defeats in seven matches. With India co-hosting with Sri Lanka, this could be their best chance to seal the world title. The co-hosts will start the upcoming tournament as India and Sri Lanka will face each other on September 30 in Guwahati.

