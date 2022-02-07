"Must prioritise expansion of cricket over any short-term commercial initiative" - Jay Shah on Ramiz Raja's 4-nation tournament proposal

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has responded to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja's proposed T20 International (T20I) 'super series' involving four teams -- India, Pakistan, Australia and England.

Shah said that amid a packed calendar, the priority right now should be on expanding the sport of cricket and to "safeguard bilateral cricket" instead of "short-term commercial initiatives".

Speaking to Reuters, he said:

"With the IPL window expanding and the ICC events every year in the cycle, our primary responsibility is to safeguard bilateral cricket at home, with emphasis on test cricket."

He went on to add:

"I am also looking forward to seeing cricket at the Olympics, as that will help the game grow. Expansion of the sport is a challenge that our game faces and we must prioritise it over any short-term commercial initiative."

In January, Ramiz Raja tweeted:

"Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner."

Jay Shah gives update on women's IPL

The BCCI is working hard to make the women's IPL a reality sooner rather than later, according to Jay Shah.

After board president Sourav Ganguly said that a full-fledged women's IPL may be held next year, Jay Shah said the BCCI is "taking all necessary steps" for it.

"I want to assure you that BCCI is not only sincere but is taking all necessary steps to start a full-fledged women's league similar to the IPL soon," he said.

He said the interest for the Women's T20 Challenge -- a three-team tournament held alongside the IPL -- has been encouraging.

"The huge interest among fans and players towards the women's T20 Challenge is an encouraging sign and we are all committed to making it happen," he said.

Sourav Ganguly earlier confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will happen, after it was canceled last season. He also said the BCCI is working on starting the women's IPL from 2023.

