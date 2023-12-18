Naveen-ul-Haq hit with a 20-month ban from ILT20 over player contract breach - Reports

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been banned by the International League T20 (ILT20) for 20 months due to a breach of contract. The right-arm bowler had represented the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023.

After claiming 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.36, Naveen was offered a retention notice by the franchise ahead of the second season, but the player refused to sign. The Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 in an attempt to resolve the issue.

The competition authorities tried to seek a solution by appointing an independent third-party mediator and initiating a mediation process between the player and the franchise, but it did not work out as hoped.

Ultimately, the ILT20's three-member disciplinary committee, comprising ILT20 chief executive officer David White, head of security and anti-corruption Col. Azam, and member of Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas heard both parties separately. After examining the evidence and the statements provided by the player and the franchise, they concluded to place a 20-month ban on Naveen.

“We do not take pride in making this announcement but all parties are expected to comply with their contractual commitments and recognize that non-compliance can cause damage to the other party. Unfortunately, Naveen-ul-Haq failed to honour his contractual obligations with the Sharjah Warriors, and as such the league had no option but to impose this 20-month ban on him." ILT20 CEO David White said in a press release.

“The disciplinary proceedings against Naveen were conducted in a transparent manner and both parties involved were given opportunities to prepare and present their submissions," he further stated.

Naveen-ul-Haq's ban will stretch to August 2025, which will cause him to miss the next two seasons of the ILT20. The second season of the competition has been scheduled to take place in the 2024 January-February window in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naveen-ul-Haq recently retired from ODI cricket

The Afghan pacer recently retired from ODI cricket, with the 2023 ODI World Cup proving to be his final assignment in the format. Naveen's ban with the ILT20 does not affect his participation in other overseas ventures. He has played in England's Vitality Blast, Lanka Premier League as well as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the past

He was recently retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Naveen is next likely to feature in Afghanistan's tour of India in January 2024, which includes three T20Is.