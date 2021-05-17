When and where to watch Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series?

International cricket will resume in Europe with the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series this week. This brief tour comprises two ODI matches, with Rotterdam playing host to both fixtures.

The Netherlands has a decent win-loss record of 5-4 at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. The Dutch team has done well in ODI cricket of late as it has won four of its last five matches.

On the other hand, the visitors do not have much momentum on their side heading into the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series. The Scots have won only one of their previous three ODIs. UAE beat them by seven wickets in their last ODI fixture.

Still, both teams will have an equal chance of winning this series because they have not played ODI cricket since 2019. It will be exciting to see how the two sides perform in the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series. Here's a look at the series' full schedule.

1st ODI - May 19, 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - May 21, 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

FanCode to live stream Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series in India

The Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series will help the Dutch team finalize their playing XI for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series

FanCode has secured the rights to live stream the two ODIs between the Netherlands and Scotland in India. Unfortunately, there will not be a live telecast of these two fixtures in India. Fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the action on Sky Sports Cricket, while Willow TV holds the rights to show the games in the United States.

The US: Willow TV

The UK: Sky Sports Cricket

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

You can follow the live scorecard of the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series here.