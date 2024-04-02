Nepal A vs Ireland A One Day Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal is all set to host the Nepal A side with Ireland Wolves in a three-game One Day series, starting on April 3, Wednesday. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host the three-match series.

Ireland A are entering the series following a 3-0 T20 series win over Nepal A in a three-game series, which concluded on April 1, Monday. Before this series, they lost 2-0 to Nepal in the T20 series.

Aarif Sheikh concluded the T20 series with 156 runs, the leading run-scorer of the series, while Peter Moor from Ireland A accumulated 116 runs to emerge as the team's leading run-getter.

Meanwhile, pacer Fionn Hand secured seven scalps in three innings to become the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded T20 series, while Kamal Singh emerged as Nepal's leading wicket-getter with five scalps.

Neil Rock will lead the Irish A side, while Binod Bhandari will be captaining the Nepal A team. After taking the team to a 3-0 series win, Rock will look to continue the momentum in the One Day series as well.

This series will be an ideal platform for players from both sides to do well and stand a chance to make it to the senior team.

Nepal A vs Ireland A One Day Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

April 3, Wednesday

Match 1 - Nepal A vs Ireland A, 9:15 am

April 5, Friday

Match 2 - Nepal A vs Ireland A, 9:15 am

April 7, Sunday

Match 3 - Nepal A vs Ireland A, 9:15 am

Nepal A vs Ireland A One Day Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the three-match One Day series for fans in India. However, there's no live telecast of the series.

Nepal A vs Ireland A One Day Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal A

Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Bhim Sharki, Naren Bhatta, Arjun Kumal, Dev Khanal, Mousom Dhakal, Rupesh Singh, Arjun Saud (wk), Binod Bhandari (c and wk), Bikash Aagri, Kamal Singh, Ranjit Kumar, Rijan Dhakal, Shahab Alam

Ireland A

James McCollum, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Ross Adair, Cade Carmichael, Gareth Delany, Gavin Hoey, Morgan Topping, Neil Rock (c and wk), Peter Moor (wk), Stephen Doheny (wk), Ben White, Fionn Hand, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!