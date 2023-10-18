Nepal T20I Tri-series 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs UAE match (Updated) ft. Rohit Paudel and Karan KC

Nepal started their campaign in the Nepal T20I Tri-series on a stupendous note. On Wednesday, October 18, the team, led by Rohit Paudel, defeated Muhammad Waseem’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets at the Mulapani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

After opting to field first, Nepal did not let the UAE run away and restricted their opponents to 140 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Nepal found themselves in a bit of trouble after losing three wickets early in their run-chase.

However, Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee put on 93 runs for the four wickets as Nepal chased down the target with seven balls left in their innings. Nepal will be looking to continue their winning run when they face Hong Kong on Thursday.

Nepal T20I Tri-series 2023 Most Runs List

Rohit Paudel is currently the leading run-scorer of the Nepal T20I Tri-series 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 51 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50. He will go into the next match high on confidence, having played a match-winning knock.

Basil Hameed is second in the list as he scored 51 runs off 38 balls with a strike-rate of 134.21. Dipendra Singh Airee and Ali Naseer have racked up 34 and 32 runs, respectively.

Nepal T20I Tri-series 2023 Most Wickets List

List of leading wicket-takers in Nepal T20I Tri-series

Karan KC is currently the leading wicket-taker of the Nepal T20I Tri-series 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up three wickets for 19 runs at an excellent economy rate of 4.75. His average and strike-rate of 6.33 and eight, respectively, are also stupendous to say the least.

Karan’s teammate, Gulshan Jha, is second in the list. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 3.66 and a strike-rate of nine. Sompal Kami, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, and Abinash Bohara have picked up one wicket apiece.