Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Namibia, Match 1

Nepal faced Nambia in the first match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Tuesday, February 27, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Namibia won the match by 20 runs after posting a total of 206 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Namibia have jumped to first place in the points tally and have a net run rate (NRR) of +1. Nepal are in second place with an NRR of -1. The Netherlands will play their first game in the series on Wednesday, February 28, against Nepal.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's Century Propels Namibia to Victory Over Nepal

Namibia won the toss against Nepal and elected to bat. Michael van Lingen and Malan Kruger added 36 runs for the first wicket before van Lingen was dismissed. He scored 20 run off 19 deliveries.

Namibia lost their next two wickets for 26 runs after which Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton joined Kruger in the middle. They added 135 runs for the fourth wicket.

Loftie-Eaton scored 101 runs off 36 deliveries and became only the third Namibian batter to score a T20 century. His innings helped Namibia post a total of 206 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. This is Namibia’s third-highest total in T20Is.

Rohit Paudel was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal and took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Karan KC and Abinash Bohara picked up one wicket each.

Nepal lost their first two wickets for just 20 runs. Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla added 57 runs for the third wicket. They lost the next four wickets for just 57 runs. Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee had a partnership of 36 runs and helped Nepal bounce back but they were bundled out for 186 runs and lost the match by 20 runs.

Ruben Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 29 runs in 3.5 overs. Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, and Loftie-Eaton picked up two wickets each. Loftie-Eaton won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

