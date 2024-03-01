Nepal defeated Namibia by three runs in Match No. 4 of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday. With the win, Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, moved to second in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.317.

After losing the first two matches, Nepal were placed at the bottom of the table. Namibia are the new cellar dwellers after they dropped from second. Namibia have two points and a net run rate of -0.700 thanks to wins in one out of three games.

Netherlands stayed on top with four points and a net run rate of +1.525 courtesy of wins in both their matches until now. The Dutch team will book their spot in the final if they beat Nepal in their next game on Saturday.

Kusal Malla steers Nepal home against Namibia

The latest match between Nepal and Namibia went right down to the wire. After being put in to bat first, Nepal scored 180 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Kusal Malla was their star batter after he stayed not out on 55 runs off 37 balls with the help of one four and four sixes.

Anil Sah, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee scored 23, 26, 31 and 16 respectively. Fast bowler Ben Shikongo was the pick of the Namibian bowlers after he picked up three wickets for 28 runs. Jack Brassell also accounted for two scalps.

Namibia tried their hearts out, but could only finish with 177 for seven in 20 overs. Skipper JJ Smit batted with all his might, scoring 40 runs off 26 balls with six fours and two sixes. Zane Green stayed unbeaten on 23 off 13 balls, but his knock was not enough for Namibia to secure their second win of the series.

