Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Canada, Match 4

Netherlands locked horns with Canada in the fourth match of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Monday, August 26. Canada won the fixture by eight wickets.

Despite the defeat, the Netherlands are still first in the points table. They have four points and a net run rate of +2.145.

Meanwhile, Canada remained second in the table with three points and an NRR of -0.559.

The United States of America are still lying at the bottom of the table with one loss in two games. They have an NRR of -5.100.

Shreyas Movva guides Canada to win against the Netherlands

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. Canada's openers, Aaron Johnson and Ryan Pathan, were dismissed for ducks within the first two overs. Skipper Nicholas Kirton managed 13 runs off 16 balls with two fours, while Harsh Thaker contributed 10 runs from 13 deliveries, also hitting two boundaries. Both batters were dismissed during the powerplay.

Shreyas Movva played a crucial 33-run knock, including three fours and one six. Saad Bin Zafar added another 33 runs off 36 balls, with two fours, and Dillon Heyliger contributed 12 runs off five balls, helping Canada reach 132/9 in 20 overs.

Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren chipped in with three wickets each for the Netherlands, while Daniel Doram claimed two and Vikramjit Singh took one.

In reply, the Netherlands lost opener Max O'Dowd for a duck in the second over. Vikramjit Singh scored 22 runs off 19 balls, hitting three fours before being run out in the seventh over. Michael Levitt was dismissed in the following over for 13 off 20 balls, followed by skipper Scott Edwards (0) in the eighth over.

As the game progressed, Noah Croes top-scored with 32 runs off 28 balls with three boundaries, while Ryan Klein added 22 runs off as many balls. Zach Cachet chipped in with 13 runs off 20 balls, but the Netherlands narrowly missed the target, falling short by eight runs. Kaleem Sana and Parveen Kumar took two wickets each for Canada, while Heyliger and Zafar claimed one apiece.

