"Never ending love story" - Shikhar Dhawan takes cheeky dig at Pakistan's poor fielding vs Australia in 2023 World Cup warm-up game

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took a sly dig at Pakistan's fielding efforts during their ICC ODI World Cup warm-up fixture against Australia in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 3.

Over the years, Pakistan's fielding has produced some moments that have tickled the bones of fans around the world. There was another such moment on Tuesday when a misunderstanding between Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mohammad Nawaz saw the ball go through the gap between them as neither dove to stop the extra runs.

Shikhar Dhawan took the opportunity to troll Pakistan's complacency in the field. Here's what he wrote on X along with the video of the misfield:

"Pakistan & fielding never ending love story 🥰😄😄 #PakistanFielding #PakCricket."

Australia make merry against Pakistan's bowling attack in World Cup warm-up

It was another tough day in the field for Pakistan bowlers during these World Cup warm-ups as Australia managed to pile on a mammoth 351/7 in their 50 overs. The top four of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne all made decent contributions.

However, Australia will be most delighted with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green coming to the party with the bat.

Maxwell made his comeback in the ODI series against India after an injury and finally has some runs under his belt after a fine 77 (71) against Pakistan. Green remained unbeaten on 50, helping Australia believe in his finishing prowess going into the World Cup.

While Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali were economical, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. returned with expensive figures of 1/97 (9) and 1/63 (8) respectively. Shadab Khan also went for runs, conceding 69 off his 10 overs.

It will be a good challenge for Pakistan batters to chase such a big total against a quality Australian pace attack under lights. They might also get an idea of how to pace their innings in such big chases in the World Cup.