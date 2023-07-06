"Never a quiet day in Bangladesh cricket" - Twitterati left stunned with Tamim Iqbal's shock retirement from international cricket

In a shocking development, Bangladesh's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has retired from all international cricket with immediate effect. The 34-year-old opener made the announcement in a teary-eyed press conference in Chattogram on Thursday, July 6.

With just over three months to go for the ODI World Cup in India, the news has sent shockwaves around the cricketing fraternity. It also happens to come in the middle of Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the hosts losing the opener on Wednesday.

Along expected lines, fans were left stunned by Tamim's decision to move on from the game. While there were some who suggested that it was the right move, others were left scratching their head over the same.

Here's a look into those reactions:

Karthik Raj @kartcric Wow, Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket. Captain gone 3 months before the WC Wow, Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket. Captain gone 3 months before the WC

Niji🏏 @Niji_S7 Tamim = Virat

Papon = Ganguly Tamim = ViratPapon = Ganguly

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Don't have much idea about things in Bangladesh cricket. But things can't be right if your captain is retiring 3 months before the World Cup. Don't have much idea about things in Bangladesh cricket. But things can't be right if your captain is retiring 3 months before the World Cup.

Rahul Warrier @rahulw_ What a player, one of my fav Bangladeshis. Thanks for the memories Tamim What a player, one of my fav Bangladeshis. Thanks for the memories Tamim ❤️

Roushan Alam @roushanalam Where to start. Never a quiet day in Bangladesh cricket. Our one day captain Tamim Iqbal has retired, yes RETIRED, from international cricket. In the middle of a series, months from a World Cup. Where to start. Never a quiet day in Bangladesh cricket. Our one day captain Tamim Iqbal has retired, yes RETIRED, from international cricket. In the middle of a series, months from a World Cup. https://t.co/1XYAGBluU4

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep Tamim Iqbal retired from International Cricket. One of my favourite players from Bangladesh. Legend in the country. Also one of the most selfless players . Didn't even think of WC coming because he knew with injuries he won't be able to survive till then . Tamim Iqbal retired from International Cricket. One of my favourite players from Bangladesh. Legend in the country. Also one of the most selfless players . Didn't even think of WC coming because he knew with injuries he won't be able to survive till then .

Usama Zafar @Usama7 Tamim Iqbal to take back retirement before ODI WC…. You heard it here first. Tamim Iqbal to take back retirement before ODI WC…. You heard it here first.

Smart Bey @Fittaymuh Tamim Iqbal will forever be remembered for knocking India out in 2007 worldcup Tamim Iqbal will forever be remembered for knocking India out in 2007 worldcup

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Karthik Raj @kartcric Wow, Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket. Captain gone 3 months before the WC Wow, Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket. Captain gone 3 months before the WC Bangladesh Cooking Now. He Was Their Problem In Batting twitter.com/kartcric/statu… Bangladesh Cooking Now. He Was Their Problem In Batting twitter.com/kartcric/statu…

Samiul Alam Sami @SsSamiulSami73 Seeing Tamim Iqbal crying broke my heart.But I must say it was a timely decision.He always said he wanted the best for the team.His announcement of retirement rather than prioritizing the big event like the World Cup is proof of wanting the best of the team.A legend of Bangladesh Seeing Tamim Iqbal crying broke my heart.But I must say it was a timely decision.He always said he wanted the best for the team.His announcement of retirement rather than prioritizing the big event like the World Cup is proof of wanting the best of the team.A legend of Bangladesh https://t.co/lXK3CtYYkF

Mehedi Shawon @VamosRafa___



A sad day for Bangladesh cricket...

End of an era



Thank you for everything Tamim

You'll be missed Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket.A sad day for Bangladesh cricket...End of an eraThank you for everything TamimYou'll be missed Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket.A sad day for Bangladesh cricket...End of an era 😭😭Thank you for everything TamimYou'll be missed https://t.co/56TMdioE1I

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd Tamim Iqbal retiring at such a young age of 34 is very sad to see. Even though his form hasn't been great but someone of his experience would be invaluable in indian conditons. It's a very big loss to Bangladesh cricket. It won't be easy replacing a player of his calibre. Tamim Iqbal retiring at such a young age of 34 is very sad to see. Even though his form hasn't been great but someone of his experience would be invaluable in indian conditons. It's a very big loss to Bangladesh cricket. It won't be easy replacing a player of his calibre.

Asif Ferdous @aasifferdous Tamim Iqbal made the right call at the right time. Could’ve ended in a better way but this is Bangladesh cricket. Not a single normal day here. Tamim Iqbal made the right call at the right time. Could’ve ended in a better way but this is Bangladesh cricket. Not a single normal day here.

Nazmul Chowdhury @itsnazc Tamim Iqbal, a fierce competitor who always wore his heart on his sleeve, bids farewell to international cricket. A gutsy opener, his flamboyant strokeplay and determination will be sorely missed. Congratulations on a remarkable career, Tamim! Best wishes for the next chapter! Tamim Iqbal, a fierce competitor who always wore his heart on his sleeve, bids farewell to international cricket. A gutsy opener, his flamboyant strokeplay and determination will be sorely missed. Congratulations on a remarkable career, Tamim! Best wishes for the next chapter! https://t.co/safn91jBcw

Tamim Iqbal represented Bangladesh in 389 international matches

Ever since making his international debut in 2007, Tamim went on to establish himself as a stalwart in Bangladesh cricket history. It reflects in a long career spanning over 16 years where he turned out in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for the country.

He was named the team's ODI captain in early 2020 after Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down from the role. Under his leadership, Bangladesh won 21 out of 37 matches in the 50-over format, coinciding with a highly successful run for the team.

Tamim finishes with 8313 runs at an average of 36.62 with 56 fifties and 14 hundreds and remains the country's all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Cricket #Tamim #Bangladesh The Bangladesh ODI captain has announced his retirement just three months before the World Cup 🤯 The Bangladesh ODI captain has announced his retirement just three months before the World Cup 🤯🇧🇩#Cricket #Tamim #Bangladesh https://t.co/W7AtbLwRJb

In recent times, he has had issues with his fitness and was a doubtful starter for the first ODI against Afghanistan too owing to a back injury which also kept him out of the solitary Test against the same team last month.

His recent batting form wasn't at its best either and a visibly emotional Tamim decided to move on from the game on Thursday. A few months ago, he also made headlines when rumors of an alleged rift with senior player Shakib Al Hasan did the rounds.

It's not clear yet as to what was the main reason behind him deciding to call it quits. Bangladesh will now have to look for a new leader three months ahead of the World Cup, with Shakib and Litton Das, who have led the team in different formats in recent times, possible contenders.

Can Bangladesh cope with Tamim Iqbal's absence at the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 reasons why England batting Harry Brook at No. 3 for the rest of the Ashes series is the wrong move

Poll : 0 votes