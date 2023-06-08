New Zealand announce central contract list for 2023-24 season, Adam Milne returns for first time in five years

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced their men's central contract list for the 2023-24 season. Right-arm speedster Adam Milne is a notable name, having been offered a contract for the first time in five years.

Milne's rise to becoming a contracted player for New Zealand comes on the back of his most productive international season as he made 16 appearances for the Kiwis, including 11 T20Is and five ODIs. The 31-year-old claimed 24 scalps at 24 apiece, including a career-best of 5-26 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in April this year. Milne was also part of the Black Caps' last two T20 World Cup campaigns.

Head coach Gary Stead reckoned that Milne deserved a central contract, given his consistent contributions in the last few series. As quoted by nzc.nz, Stead said:

"Adam’s worked exceptionally hard and has shown good resilience over the past few years to be in a position to earn this contract offer. He’s always been a top-class bowler and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and tour of Pakistan.”

The management has also retained Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Blair Tickner after joining last year's list midway. The trio replaced Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, and Martin Guptill – all of whom relinquished a release. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who featured in the list last year, but played only in two Tests for New Zealand during the period, has missed out on a contract.

As per the terms of the agreement, the players have until June 12 to accept or decline the offer.

New Zealand's centrally contracted players for 2023-24 season:

Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.

