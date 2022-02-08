Nikhil Chopra explains why Virat Kohli made the transition from U-19 to international cricket and Unmukt Chand couldn't 

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra believes Virat Kohli was able to make the successful transition from the U-19 level to international cricket because he scored tons of runs in domestic cricket. He pointed out that another former U-19 captain, Unmukt Chand, was also exceptionally talented but could not make his opportunities count at first-class level.

India’s young cricketers are once again in focus following the team’s triumph in the U-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies. The Yash Dhull-led outfit defeated England by four wickets in the final.

Discussing why a majority of India’s youngsters fail to make the transition from the U-19 to international level, Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“The transition phase from U19 to Ranji Trophy is very important. From a boy, you are joining the men’s league. Your U19 phase is over and now you have to translate that performance at the Ranji Trophy level.”

Elaborating on the contrasting fortunes of Kohli and Chand, the former off-spinner added:

“Virat Kohli played for Delhi after winning the U19 World Cup. He scored plenty of runs there as well. He was dropped from the Indian team after his initial selection but picked again after scoring in domestic cricket. In contrast, Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate his success from U19 to domestic cricket. He was an exceptional talent but could not fulfill his potential. To get selected for India, you need to prove that you are one above the rest.”

ICC @ICC



The 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia birthed some of the greatest stars of the current generation 🤩



Enjoy the first edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year's Kohli. Smith. Wasim. Darren Bravo. Jadeja. HazlewoodThe 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia birthed some of the greatest stars of the current generation 🤩Enjoy the first edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year's #U19CWC Kohli. Smith. Wasim. Darren Bravo. Jadeja. Hazlewood 💫The 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia birthed some of the greatest stars of the current generation 🤩Enjoy the first edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year's #U19CWC 📺 https://t.co/dOsUs7e7yN

While Kohli led India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup, Chand scored a ton in the 2012 final against Australia as India lifted the crown again. However, while the former has gone on to establish himself as a legend in international cricket, the latter quit Indian cricket at 28 to explore opportunities abroad.

“The biggest reason is excessive competition” - Saba Karim on India’s U-19 players failing to make it big

ICC @ICC



#FutureStars In 2016, @ishankishan51 led India in the U19 @cricketworldcup and spoke about hoping to emulate Virat Kohli In 2016, @ishankishan51 led India in the U19 @cricketworldcup and spoke about hoping to emulate Virat Kohli 😄#FutureStars https://t.co/keZYie6MmZ

Unmukt Chand is not the only example of Indian U-19 stars losing their way as they try to graduate to the next level. Trying to make sense of why the majority of talented young guns are unable to fulfill their potential, former cricketer Saba Karim said:

“The biggest reason is excessive competition. Every year, the system churns out so many U19 players. They try hard but they don’t get place in state teams because every side has limited slots. Because of this, BCCI had even started a U23 tournament. But even if there is transparency, one cannot push out players who are already performing.”

Karim, a former selector himself, elaborated:

“A lot depends on the quality of the player too. From the current U19 team, there are five to six cricketers who have the potential to go on and do well at the state level and in international cricket. Not everyone has the quality to make it to the senior Indian team.”

Also Read Article Continues below

India are the most successful nation in the history of the U-19 World Cup. Their victory in this year’s edition was their fifth title triumph.

Edited by Samya Majumdar