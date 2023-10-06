"No.1 ODI batsman, can't even score against Netherlands" - Fans react as Babar Azam scores 5 off 18 in PAK vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to deliver in their first World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6. The right-handed batter departed for just five runs off 18 balls.

The dismissal took place during the ninth over of Pakistan’s innings. Colin Ackermann bowled a quicker and shorter delivery onto the stumps. Babar mistimed the pull, which went in the air before Saqib Zulfiqar dived to complete a stunning catch at short mid-wicket.

With the dismissal, Netherlands reduced the Men in Green to 34/2 after 8.3 overs. Babar’s failure with the bat was a big surprise since he scored 80 and 90 against New Zealand and Australia, respectively, in the World Cup warmup games.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) trolled Babar for his failure in their main match of the World Cup. One user wrote:

"Babar Azam is the most overrated batter in the world."

Here are some more reactions:

Netherlands dominate Babar Azam and Co. after opting to bowl in 2023 World Cup match

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan on Friday. At the toss, he said:

“We will bowl first, might get a little bit easier under lights. For us, it's about adjusting and seeing how the pitch is playing."

The Dutch got off to a sensational start as they cheaply dismissed the top three batters. Logan van Beek caught and bowled under-fire opener Fakhar Zaman for 12 (15). Paul van Meekeren then dismissed Imam-ul-Haq after Babar’s dismissal.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 72/3 after 14 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel at the crease.

Playing XIs

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

