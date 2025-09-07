No MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma as Shreyanka Patil picks dream T20 XI ahead of WCPL 2025 [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 07, 2025 00:10 IST
India v Pakistan - ICC Women
Shreyanka Patil. (Image Credits: Getty)

Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil, who is set to feature for the Barbados Royals in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025, recently chose her dream T20 XI. Patil ignored the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni but instead named four Indian cricketers in men and women combined, including herself.

The 23-year-old chose Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle as openers, both of whom enjoyed tremendous success in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Gayle is also the highest run-getter in T20 cricket with 14562 under his belt, while Kohli has 13543 in his kitty. The youngster picked another RCB stalwart in AB de Villiers at No.3, who is known for all the shots in the book and has over 9000 T20 runs.

At No.4, the right-hander picked Indian women's team's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has become the lynchpin of the national side's batting unit. Australian women's cricketer Grace Harris made it to the team at No.5. Not only has Harris established herself as a vital member of the Aussie side, but she has also been a prolific performer in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). West Indies' Chinelle Henry made it to the side at No.6 due to her all-round prowess.

The Bengaluru-born cricketer picked herself at No.7. She has a promising WPL record, taking 19 scalps in 15 games at 18.36 and 20 in 16 games for India, averaging 19.20. Australia's left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux found a spot at No.8, having established himself as a prolific performer for Australia and the franchise circuit. Hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was slotted in the XI due to his ability to hit sixes at will and chip in with a few overs.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan completed the all-rounder's XI on the back of their T20 expertise.

Shreyanka Patil's dream T20 XI: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan.

Shreyanka Patil misses out on India's 2025 Women's World Cup squad

Shreyanka Patil. (Image Credits: Getty)
Shreyanka Patil. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the spin-bowling all-rounder missed out on the squad for the upcoming 2025 Women's World Cup. She has played only three ODIs since her debut in December 2023, the last of which came in June 2024.

Her last T20I also came in October 2024. Barbados Royals will open their WCPL 2025 campaign against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 8 at The Providence.

