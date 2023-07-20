"No one's comments really matter" - Waqar Younis slams Sourav Ganguly's 'India won one-sided against Pakistan' remark on recent India-Pakistan clashes

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis responded to Sourav Ganguly's comments on India's one-sided victories against Pakistan in the last few years.

The high-octane India vs Pakistan matches create a lot of buzz, not just in both nations but across the globe. Despite the fact that the two teams have stopped playing in bilateral series, their encounters in major global tournaments are enough for a packed stadium.

However, Ganguly, a former India captain, questioned the quality of the rivalry matches, as he felt that India had an edge over their arch-rivals in the last few years.

He said a week ago:

"There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai."

Responding to Ganguly's remarks on the India-Pakistan rivalry, Waqar Younis told reporters in Lahore:

"I don't want to comment on that. I feel we have had good games. The match that Pakistan won was pretty one-sided (in 2021 T20 WC). But the ones we lost were pretty close as well."

He added:

"So, you can say anything you want, the matches between India and Pakistan are the biggest in the world. When the scale of the game is that big, no one's comments really matter."

India-Pakistan likely to play four times this year

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council announced on July 19 the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023. India and Pakistan are part of Group A, along with Nepal. Both the traditional rivals will lock horns on September 2 in Pallekele.

In case India and Pakistan manage to overhaul Nepal in their respective group fixtures, both of them will once again play in the Super Four stage.

Both teams can play for the third time if they qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final. The ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad.