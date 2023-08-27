No place for Suryakumar Yadav in Tom Moody’s 15-member squad for World Cup 2023; Yuzvendra Chahal gets the nod

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has picked his preferred Team India 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. There is no place for T20I batting star Suryakumar Yadav in Moody’s squad. However, he has picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been left out of the Men in Blue’s Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Team India are currently preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. They will subsequently feature in a three-match ODI series against Australia at home before taking on the same opponents in their first World Cup match on October 8 in Chennai.

In a video on Star Sports, Moody named the 15-member Team India squad that he would like to see at the World Cup. While there was no place for Suryakumar in the former Aussie all-rounder’s preferred team, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made the cut.

Suryakumar averages 46.02 in T20Is at an excellent strike rate of 172.70. In contrast, he averages only 24.33 in one-dayers from 26 matches. On the other hand, Kishan has an average of 46.26 from 17 ODIs, with one hundred and six fifties.

Moody has also picked Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel as all-rounders along with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Among slow bowlers, both wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal find a place in the 15-member squad.

While naming his preferred Team India squad for World Cup 2023, Moody commented:

“I believe India has got probably one of the hardest tasks in finalizing their 15 of all the playing nations in the World Cup.”

Tom Moody’s 15-member squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Matthew Hayden leaves out Kuldeep Chahal from his World Cup squad

Before Moody, another former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden also named his 15-member Team India squad for the World Cup. The biggest surprise in his team is the absence of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep.

He has included all-rounders Thakur and Axar. Among batters, Suryakumar finds a place as does Sanju Samson.

Matthew Hayden’s 15 for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.