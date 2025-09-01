“No way I’m running with this guy” - Former India coach shares stunning story of Virat Kohli from IPL 2018

Former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai shared how his trust with former capain Virat Kohli grew over a period of time. Desai said that he first met the 36-year-old at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2018 and enquired if he needed any help. Kohli responded saying he was fine on his own.

Desai said that three months later, he was told by the-then Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu to help Kohli with his routine. He wrote on LinkedIn:

"IPL 2018, National Cricket Academy, Bangalore. I spot Virat stepping in, the stadium still buzzing behind him. He’s looking for the physio, but our introductions are brief, formal, almost storm-like. I ask, “Need any help?” He replies with a straight face, “I’m good.” Simple. Direct. First impressions made—but not the kind anyone expects.

"Three months later, it’s fitness testing time at NCA before a big England Test Tour. Basu Sir looks at me—“Help VK with his routine.” Virat glances at me, grins, and quips: “No way I’m running with this guy—he runs like a maniac!” Cue the laughter. Quick wit, quick camaraderie. Everyone bursts out laughing - including me."

Soham Desai says Virat Kohli's trust is gained through what he sees and observes

Former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai said that Virat Kohli was someone who put his trust when he observed things and didn't go merely by what he had heard. He reiterated that aspects such as big moments and fancy titles did not carry the same importance as honest effort.

"Respect isn’t built in handshakes. It’s earned when professionals watch each other work-see the hustle, the honest effort, the awareness that sets the elite apart. Virat doesn’t rely on what he’s heard-he sees, he observes, he registers everything. It’s not about fancy titles, big moments, or glowing resumes. Real buy-in starts with honest performance, long before any formal role exists," he wrote.

Soham Desai worked as the strength and conditioning coach from October 2020 to April 2025. Adrian Le Roux joined the team in the same role from June 2025.

