"None of us wants to perform badly"- KL Rahul on facing trolls for his performances

KL Rahul has had a pretty hard time over the past few months as he has copped a lot of scrutiny for his indifferent form across formats. He couldn't quite perform in the T20 World Cup 2022 consistently and also had a horrible Border-Gavaskar Trophy in which he scored just 37 runs in two Tests.

Rahul's poor run in the IPL continued as a number of fans questioned his low strike rate. He has also been ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final after he had to undergo surgery due to sustaining an injury.

On 'The Ranveer Show' podcast, here's what KL Rahul had to say about the trolling cricketers face regularly:

“That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through. None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don't know anything else apart from cricket."

I worked hard but the result didn't go my way: KL Rahul

KL Rahul called out those who questioned his commitment to the game. He spoke about his passion for the game and how hard he worked to ensure he prepared well for each match.

On this, Rahul stated:

“That's the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or that I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I worked hard but the result didn't go my way."

Rahul's impressive record in England is something that makes his loss a massive one for India for the WTC final.

