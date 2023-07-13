Debutant batter Alick Athanaze fought alone for the West Indies side amidst a batting collapse on day 1 of the first Test against India. The two-match Test series between the two teams commenced on Wednesday, July 12, at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.
West Indies batted first in the contest after winning the toss. The openers managed to keep the Indian new ball bowlers at bay with defensive batting in the first hour. In his comeback match after being ignored for the WTC final, Ravichandran Ashwin gave the first breakthrough for India by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the 13th over.
The West Indies batting unit collapsed like a pack of cards after that. The batters lacked patience against a quality bowling attack and threw away their wickets by playing rash shots. Youngster Alick Athanaze (47 off 99 balls), who is playing his first Test, showed discipline and application at the crease while his teammates kept abandoning him at the other end.
The Southpaw tackled the veteran spin duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja better than all his other Windies mates in the innings. He looked well-set for a half-century but unfortunately fell three runs short eventually. Athanaze perished before Tea break while trying to hit a big shot against Ashwin.
"I don't feel they can beat India" - Aakash Chopra previews India vs West Indies Test series
Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed Team India's two-match Test series against West Indies in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He analyzed the depth and quality of the West Indies squad and opined that they might not have the ammunition to beat the subcontinental side.
Chopra said:
"What is the story of the opposition team? No one's numbers are very good. No matter how they play at home, good or bad, I am seeing it as a weak team. This team might push us a little because they are playing at home, but can they beat India? Personally, I don't feel they can beat India."
He added:
"The focus will be slightly on Alzarri Joseph. There is Raymon Reifer, there will be a little focus on him. There is Kraigg Brathwaite, he is a slightly dependable batter. You will see Jason Holder in the middle. Rahkeem Cornwall has been called back, Roston Chase is not there."
