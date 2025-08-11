Not MS Dhoni, former India captain names number one wicketkeeper in the world

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin came up with a surprise pick as his choice for the number one wicketkeeper in the world. While crediting Syed Kirmani for his contributions in the 1983 World Cup, he lauded him for his wicketkeeping skills, particularly against the spinners.

Speaking on the launch of Kirmani’s autobiography ‘Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards,’ Azharuddin said (via ANI):

“He is the number one wicket-keeper in the world. Such a wicket-keeper was never born. It was not easy for him to do wicketkeeping with four spinners. He took many good catches in the World Cup in 1983."

"Even in the match when Kapil (Dev) scored 175 runs (against Zimbabwe), he scored crucial 24 runs. I am very happy to attend this event today. May god give him a long life. People should also read this book and enjoy, and I hope it is successful," he added.

Notably, Syed Kirmani picked up 12 catches and inflicted two stumpings. He was only behind West Indies’ Jeff Dujon, who took 15 catches and stumped one batter.

Statistically, Kirmani has 234 dismissals, only behind legendary India captain MS Dhoni (829 dismissals), Nayan Mongia (261), and Rishabh Pant (244) for the Men in Blue. Overall, South Africa's Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist of Australia are at the top two in the world with 998 and 905 dismissals, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the batting front, Kirmani amassed 3,132 runs in 137 matches across formats, including two tons and 12 half-centuries. The Chennai-born keeper represented India from 1976 to 1986.

“I hope he continues to grow and perform well” – Mohammad Azharuddin lauds Hyderabad-based India pacer for his heroics in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Mohammad Azharuddin further congratulated Mohammad Siraj, who also hails from Hyderabad, for his exploits with the bat in the five-match Test series in England. The 62-year-old said in the same interaction:

"I also got a chance to meet Siraj. He bowled very well. I would like to congratulate him as well. I hope he continues to grow and perform well.”

Notably, Siraj scalped 23 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar 2025 series. With 185.3 overs, the 31-year-old bowled the most deliveries in the five-match series. It was the consecutive full-fledged five-match Test series for Siraj, who didn’t miss a single game in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

