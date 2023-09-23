"Now bring home the World Cup" - Fans erupt as India displace Pakistan in ODIs to become No. 1 ranked team across formats

Team India's comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI in Mohali had a lot of significance as it took them to the summit of the ICC ODI Rankings. The Men in Blue displaced Pakistan from the top and now sit in the first spot with 116 rating points.

With this, they also became the first Asian team and the second team after South Africa to be the No. 1 ranked team across all formats. This is an incredible achievement, given how competitive modern-day cricket has become.

Fans on X are thrilled to see India reach such heights and get to this unique milestone. They are hopeful that the Men in Blue will continue this form and bring home the 2023 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

India ticking important boxes before World Cup

Once again there were a lot of positives for Team India ahead of the all-important World Cup. Mohammed Shami, who has been a backup to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj of late, showed with his career-best 5/51 that he can be more than handy when needed.

Shubman Gill (74) and KL Rahul (58*) got runs under their belt which are good signs for the Men in Blue as the duo will be crucial to their starting XI. Suryakumar Yadav finding form and finally repaying the backing shown by coach Rahul Dravid was also a massive positive.

Shreyas Iyer is probably the only one box that is still not ticked and the Men in Blue will want him to get at least one big score under his belt in the remaining two ODIs of the ongoing series.

Squad for the first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.