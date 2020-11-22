Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour of New Zealand. Fakhar is suffering from fever and has not recovered in time for the Pakistan squad’s departure for the tour.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the squad was made to safeguard the health of the rest of the squad members.

Fakhar Zaman was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected, and the PCB medical panel is in touch with the batsman.

"Fakhar Zaman's covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever," team doctor Sohail Saleem said.

"As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party."

No replacements have been named by the PCB for Fakhar Zaman yet, but his absence means that the squad will see the inclusion of a new opening batsman.

The Pakistan squad will depart for New Zealand from Lahore in the early hours of Monday morning. The two teams are set to play three T20Is and two Tests as part of the tour, starting from December 18. Pakistan will begin proceedings with two 4-day warm-up matches against New Zealand A from December 10.

Notably, this will be Babar Azam's first outing as an all-format captain. The Pakistan cricket team selectors have decided to name Mohammad Rizwan as Test vice-captain. Shadab Khan has been named the vice-captain for the T20I series while Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have been dropped from the side.