Odisha T20 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hyderabad vs Assam (Updated) ft. Rohit Rayudu and Riyan Parag

The knockout stages of the Odisha T20 League 2023 have begun. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted both the semifinals on Thursday. The first semifinal was washed out due to rain and the second was a rain-curtailed one.

In the first semifinal, Jharkhand were all set to lock horns against Kerala in the afternoon clash. Persistent rain resulted in the game being called off and Jharkhand qualified for the final after they finished the group stages at the top. As a result, Kerala got eliminated from the Odisha T20 2023.

The second semifinal was reduced to nine overs per side. Assam were asked to bat first and they posted 142 on the board, thanks to fifties from Riyan Parag (68*) and Sibsankar Roy (50*). The Hyderabad batters tried hard but finished their innings on 127/5 to lose the game by 15 runs.

The final of the Odisha T20 League 2023 will feature Assam taking on Jharkhand in the final on Friday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Fans can expect a cracking contest.

Odisha T20 2023 Most Runs List

Rohit Rayudu of Hyderabad was good with the bat in the second semi-final. Chasing a mammoth total, he scored 30 off 15 balls before getting knocked over. With this, Rayudu has taken his runs tally to 185 in four games and sits at the top of the most runs list in the Odisha T20 League 2023.

Virat Singh of Jharkhand didn’t have any chance of adding to his tally of runs after their semifinal clash against Kerala was washed out due to rain. Singh has scored 147 runs in four outings so far and will look to step up in the final against Assam.

Amandeep Khare of Chhattisgarh follows Virat Singh in the most runs list. He has scored 120 runs in three games at an average of 40. Khare’s teammate Shashank Singh sits at the fourth spot in the most runs list. He has smashed 112 runs in three outings.

Odisha T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after the second semi-final

Riyan Parag led Assam from the front in the second semifinal against Hyderabad. After playing a whirlwind knock, he picked up two wickets with the ball and helped his side defend the total successfully. Parag now has seven wickets to his name in the tournament and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Mukhtar Hussain of Assam picked up a wicket in the semifinal but was expensive as he conceded 35 runs in his two overs. He now has taken his wickets tally to seven in the league and sits below his captain in the most wickets list.

Rakshann Readdi of Hyderabad went wicketless against Assam in the second semifinal. He opened the bowling and conceded 14 runs in his opening over. He failed to add to his tally of six wickets and has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list of the Odisha T20 League 2023.