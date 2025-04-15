Opposition skipper hilariously pulls Babar Azam's cheeks after IU vs PZ PSL 2025 match [Watch]

Islamabad United (IU) captain Shadab Khan pulled Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) captain Babar Azam's cheeks while he was speaking to the broadcaster after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match on Monday, April 14. IU registered a thumping victory over PZ at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, making a strong statement early in their title defense this season.

An X user recently shared a video online to give fans a glimpse of a fun moment between Babar Azam and Shadab Khan after the conclusion of the latest PSL 2025 match. In it, Shadab could be seen pulling Babar's cheeks during the post-match presentations and asking him to smile.

Islamabad United beat Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs to remain at the top spot in the PSL 2025 points table

After opting to bat first, Islamabad United notched up a massive total of 243 for five in 20 overs on the back of a blistering century from opener Sahibzada Farhan. Colin Munro (40), Salman Agha (30), and Jason Holder (20*) chipped in with mini contributions to support the centurion. Alzarri Joseph (2/39) and Mohammad Hussain Talat (2/39) were among the wickets on what was a disappointing night for the Zalmi side with the ball.

Mohammad Haris waged a lone battle for Peshawar Zalmi in the steep chase of 244 with an aggressive knock of 87(47). However, it ended in vain, as nobody else, including Babar Azam (1), supported him. The Peshawar side was eventually bundled out for 141 in 18.2 overs and suffered a heavy defeat. Babar Azam reflected on his team's loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"I think, the execution hasn't been there be it batting or bowling. We are not able to utilise the first six overs. Lots of matches left and will be hoping to not repeat these mistakes. The think tank is trying to use their brain and we are trying to take experience from Mushi bhai."

"The pressure will be there for youngsters, it's about backing them well. It is good for them as fast as they learn these things. We would want to rectify our mistakes in this break. We have to take it a positive manner," Babar added.

Islamabad United are at the top of the points table with four points from two games, while Peshawar Zalmi find themselves at the bottom, having lost both their matches.

