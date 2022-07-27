Create
PAK vs SL 2022: Top 10 memes after Day 4 of 2nd Test; Pakistan need 419 runs on final day

Top 10 memes after Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Galle.
Balakrishna
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Jul 27, 2022 06:27 PM IST

The Pakistan team found themselves in an uphill battle, needing 419 runs to win the second Test in Galle against Sri Lanka on the final day. Before bad light forced early stumps on Day 4 (July 27), Imam-ul-Haq (46*) and Babar Azam (26*) held the fort for the visitors and took them to 89/1 after Sri Lanka set a mammoth target of 508.

The match is now poised for an intriguing finish as Sri Lanka need nine more wickets on the fifth day to level the 2-match series 1-1. Pakistan can win the series even if they draw the game by surviving the final day's play.

However, a win would boost Pakistan's standing in the WTC points table, which might tempt them to go for the kill if they get off to a good start in the morning session.

Its raining heavily in Galle. Game starts at 9.45 am on Day 5.98 0vers.#SLvPAK https://t.co/LRKmbOxPvu

Fans react ahead of the final day's play

Pakistan cricket fans observed the game on the fourth day and expressed their views through social media platforms. Few felt that the match was still not out of bounds for Pakistan and that a special knock from skipper Babar Azam could save the match.

Some were not optimistic about a positive result and opined that Pakistan's performance levels have degraded compared to the first Test. Here are some of the best reactions:

We Will InshaAllah ❤️🥺 #PCB #BabarAzam𓃵 @babarazam258 https://t.co/xWvlQ7jyD1
Trying to choke WTC with the easiest fixtures one could imagine!#PAKvsSL #SLvPAK #SLvsPAK #PAKvSL https://t.co/RlDNWy2AVI
After historic vicory in the first test against SL , team pak in the second test be like.....#SLvPAK #PAKvsSL #ICCRankings https://t.co/MWr40WzdxG
Srilanka is batting Pakistan out of Test match, either Babar greatness or Rain in Galle can save Pakistan from defeat. Lead is now over 430 runs #SLvsPAK #SLvPAK https://t.co/YJpT7bpM0o
No one:Sri Lankan crowd during the test match:#SLvPAK https://t.co/DDoisj7PHs
Tweeting while watching #SLvPAK like https://t.co/iWh9Khfxl8

Dhananjaya de Silva's 109 lifts Sri Lanka to 360/8 on Day 4 against Pakistan

Batting all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's ninth Test century assisted Sri Lanka in reaching 360/8 on Day Four before they declared the innings, setting a steep target of 508. Dimuth Karunaratne (61) and Ramesh Mendis (45) were the perfect foil to De Silva by chipping in with crucial knocks.

Also Read Story Continues below

Ramesh Mendis will now have an even bigger role to play for the hosts on the final day with the ball. The Lankan team management will be expecting an encore of his first-innings performance, where he starred with a five-wicket haul.

Do you guys think Pakistan will look to chase the target or try for a draw? Sound off in the comments section.

