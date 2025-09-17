PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match delayed by an hour as PCB officials convene - Reports 

The Asia Cup 2025 group stage encounter between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been delayed, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially rejected their request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from his duties. Prominent figures in the Pakistani cricketing framework, including Mohsin Naqvi, Ramiz Raja, and Najam Sethi, were involved in a meeting deliberating the team's future in the tournament after ICC's ruling.The do-or-die contest for a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage of the tournament is slated to take place on Wednesday, September 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.According to a report by Geo News, the players and support staff had been instructed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to travel to the stadium for the match. The report further stated that a press conference will be conducted to explain the situation, formally withdrawing Pakistan from the competition.ESPN Cricinfo, on the back of an official post by the ACC Chairman on X, reported that the players have left from their hotel, and the Asia Cup 2025 match has been delayed by an hour. It is understood that no overs are lost, but there is no clarity regarding who the match referee for the contest would be.&quot;Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chair, is meeting and discussing with former chairs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi. They are discussing the issue and are in touch with Dubai over the matter. The match has been delayed by an hour for now,&quot; Amir Mir, PCB spokesperson, told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (via ESPN Cricinfo)&quot;ESPNcricinfo understands that we will have a full game. The toss will take place at 7pm local time and the first ball will be bowled at 7.30pm,&quot; the update added.Earlier, it was reported that the PCB and ICC came to a compromise by not having Andy Pycroft as the match referee for the remainder of Pakistan's matches in the tournament, with another official stepping in and taking over.However, it seems like the Men in Green had initially opted to put their foot down after the infamous handshake row after the end of the group stage match against India on Sunday, September 14, before changing their minds at the last minute.The winner between Pakistan and UAE will progress into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025Both Pakistan and the UAE are currently placed with two points apiece in the Group A table after their respective wins over Oman earlier in the tournament.Since India have already progressed into the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, it makes the clash between Pakistan and UAE, a virtual knockout clash.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have also put out a post on their social media handles, signalling that the match is all set to proceed, albeit a delay.